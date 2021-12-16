Thomas Tuchel has promised to reach out to Aubameyang after the striker was stripped of the captaincy role at Arsenal

The Gabonese was also dropped from the squad and did not feature in the Gunners' EPL win over West Ham

Tuchel, who managed Auba at Dortmund has now sent the forward a message of support, praising him for his character

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he does not believe Arsenal's decision to axe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as captain is reflective of the striker's character.

Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy role on Tuesday, December 14, with the Gunners confirming the decision, was due to "a disciplinary breach."

Tuchel, who managed Auba at Borussia Dortmund has now waded into the issue, sending his message of support to the Gabonese forward.

Speaking on Auba's predicament, the Blues manager reflected on their time at Dortmund as he promised to reach out to his former player.

"I will, I will at some point. But, you know, I don’t want to also disturb [him]," Tuchel said when asked if he will speak to his former charge.

"I think he was a very important player for me and we had a very close relationship until today. When we meet it’s still always very, very nice," he added.

Apart from losing the Arsenal captaincy, Aubameyang was also dropped from the squad that played West Ham on Wednesday evening.

Manager Mikel Arteta is yet to provide assurances or timeframe over when the striker might be brought back into the fold.

Despite the absence of the Gabonese, the Gunners were able to see off West Ham to climb to fourth on the Premier League standings.

