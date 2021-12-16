Football Star Sent Off for Taking Penalty Wrong Way in Bizarre Decision

Bruno Petkovic was already on a yellow card when he was booked for the second for stuttering while taking a penalty

Petkovic was handed the chance to cement Dinamo Zagreb lead after they won a penalty only for things to take a sudden turn

While the spot-kick found the back of the net, the referee cancelled it altogether before handing the striker his marching orders

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A referee officiating a match pitting Dinamo Zagreb and Istra 1961 left everyone confused after he sent off a player for taking a penalty the wrong way.

Bruno Petkovic was already on a yellow card when he was booked for the second for stuttering while taking a penalty. Photo by Sanjin Strukic.

Source: Getty Images

With Zagreb leading 1-0, they were handed a glorious chance to seal a comfortable victory after they were handed a penalty in the closing minutes of the tie.

Zagreb forward Bruno Petkovic was afforded the opportunity to put the game to bed after he was allowed to take the spot-kick. However, Petkovic was instead red-carded for his juddering run-up whilst taking the last-minute penalty.

The Sun reports the striker, who was already on a yellow card - stuttered his run-up before he slotted the ball home with composure and incisiveness.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

However, the referee bizarrely cancelled the spot-kick and flashed a second yellow on Petkovic before sending him off.

The rash decision left everyone stunned, but Dinamo were lucky enough ndt to see it bite them back as they eventually netted a second goal late on via Stefan Ristovski.

In total, the game witnessed three red cards - with either side seeing one before Petrovic picked his own. Meanwhile, the win saw Dinamo close the gap between them and leaders Osijek to just two points with a game in hand.

Their next fixture will be against bottom-placed Hrvatski Dragovoljac, with victory enough to help them get their Croatian first division campaign back on track.

Mohamed Salah left out of FIFA FIFPRO World XI nominations, drawing heated response

Earlier, Briefly News posted that Egyptian international and Liverpool maestro Mohamed Salah was left out of the 2021 FIFA FIFPRO World XI nomination, raising the ire of many a football fan.

Arguably the most in-form player in Europe currently, Salah was excluded from a star-studded 23-man shortlist that excluded the usual suspects like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Each year, 65 000 professional football players worldwide from 67 national players' associations are asked by FIFPRO to vote for a men's and women's World XI, whether it's for themselves or for their peers.

Source: Briefly.co.za