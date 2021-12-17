England have been drawn in what could be described as the Group of Death in next year’s UEFA Nations League

The Three Lions will battle Italy and Germany in the group stage of the competition for a chance to win the elusive competition

Gareth Southgate and his boys reached the final four of the Nations League in 2019 but failed to make the same stage last time out

England national team, The Three Lions, have been handed a tough group in next year’s UEFA Nations League after the draws were made on Thursday, SPORTbible reports.

Gareth Southgate’s side will renew hostilities with old rivals Germany in their group which also has eternal rivals Italy.

England will look to avenge their Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy as they were drawn against Roberto Mancini's men in the group stage of the competition.

Also in the tough group is Hungary as both teams also met during their World Cup qualification round as the Three Lions are already through to Qatar.

Gareth Southgate and co reached the final four of the Nations League in 2019 but failed to make the same stage last time out.

League A draw -

Group A1: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France

Group A2: Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain

Group A3: Hungary, England, Germany, Italy

England will kick off their Nations League campaign next summer, with four games set to take place in June 2022.

Mirror are reporting that two games are then scheduled for September 2022, with the final due in June 2023.

