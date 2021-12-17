The battle lines have been drawn between fans of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates ahead of the DStv Premiership clash tonight

Masandawana are already running away with the league title at just halfway in the season, and will look to extend their 15 point lead ahead of the chasing pack

Sundowns has dominated Pirates in 2021, defeating them in all four matches between the side, a fact that was not lost on social media users

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will collide in this weekend's headline DStv Premiership clash tonight, and fans of both teams are salivating at the prospect.

Masandawana are already a staggering 15 points ahead of the chasing pack at just the halfway point in the season, looking to wrap up the league title in record time. Talk from the Buccaneers camp has been belligerent, while Sundowns has been more reserved in anticipation.

Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Mandla Ncikazi and assistant Fadlu Davids. Image source: orlandopirates/Instagram

Speaking in Kickoff.com, Pirates caretaker coach Mandlakazi Ncikazi was well aware of the difficult task at hand, but said that his charges had no choice but to halt the formidable Sundowns.

"It will be an uphill battle," Ncikazi said.

"You can imagine how tough it is playing a derby then immediately after the log leaders, Sundowns, who are doing very well. But Pirates must rise, Sundowns are doing well but I don't think they are invincible or immortal it's very possible to beat them."

Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi downplayed his team's favourites tag going into the match, saying that it would be wary of the threats posed by Pirates' danger-men.

He said:

"They're a side that has momentum and we're looking forward to playing them at home. "We have to look after him as he is a threat, then Deon Hotto as well who is a player has been scoring goals so, of course, is a threat. But not only the guys who are scoring because they have to get into those positions first so the four players at the back have been consistent in their last three games."

Sundowns has thoroughly rinsed Pirates in 2021, beating them in all four matches with a combined 10-1 goal aggregate. The battle lines were drawn accordingly on social media by fans of both teams.

@Sihlalo_Wesjita said:

"Kaizer Chiefs fans are confident that Orlando Pirates will beat Downs tomorrow while Orlando Pirates fans zingenalo nethemba."

@Perzydezomn said:

"Kaizer : 'last season we saved the PSL an embarrassment, it's your turn this season'. Irvin : 'we will need the luck you had, bashaya kwasani labantu'..."

Double Action 11 said:

"If Pirates go to the game with their usual parafin spirit they will see their backside. This Downs team will capitalise on your open spaces, even more than Pitso's team."

KBY said:

"This match is just a 3 points collecting session for Downs, Rats can compete with their equals not us."

Invincible Mamelodi Sundowns chase history

Rampant Mamelodi Sundowns appear to not have any challengers, and are in the process of breaking unique records on their charge.

As reported by Briefly News, Masandawana have cantered to a near-sweatless lead at the top of the DStv Premiership, and have shown no signs of letting up.

Already the most dominant team of the Premier Soccer League era, if they remain consistent they stand to make history that take some beating.

