Chippa United has shown Gavin Hunt the revolving door after he was only at the helm for six months in Gqeberha

This was after he was placed on suspension because of a poor run of form during which Chippa won only one DStv Premiership game from 10

The news was not met with any shock or surprise whatsoever, with the club notorious for its chopping-and-changing of coaches

Chippa United and coach Gavin Hunt have agreed to part ways after a dreadful run of results by the Gqeberha-based side.

Hunt had already been placed on suspension after winning only one DStv Premiership match, and it was only a matter of time before it would be made permanent.

Gavin Hunt is on the hunt for a new job after being shown the revolving door at Chippa United.

Source: Instagram

According to Soccer Laduma and IOL, the decision was made after a six-month settlement was reached by both parties. Hunt had initially signed a two year agreement with the club, two months after being sacked by Kaizer Chiefs.

Chippa Mpengesi, owner of Chippa United, is notoriously renowned for his ruthless streak of firing coaches when results don't go according to plan. A remarkable 22 coaches have now passed through the revolving doors of the club since it made it's Premier Soccer League bow in 2011.

News of the sacking drew an unsurprised response on social media.

Bheki James said:

"This season the hiring and firing at Chippa will not work. Chippa is going down. He keeps on applying the same solution to different problems."

Disego Lucas said:

"Hunt is only making money"

Sipho Mambane said:

"This is Karma for Gavin Hunt......... He destroyed careers of most ball players....... He almost did it to Teko Modise as well whilst at Supersport...... So Karma is catching up with him"

Sithembiso Sterror said:

"Hunt must do a coaching refresher course his tactics are outdated"

Bheka Mtambo said:

"All SA coaches must refuse to work for Chippa, they destroying their profiles and their career"

