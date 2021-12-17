Another father-and-son duo has turned out in the colours of Kaizer Chiefs' senior team as Aden McCarthy emulated his father Fabian

McCarthy was an unused substitute in the Amakhosi's clash against Sekhukhune United in the DStv Premiership

With a Covid-19 outbreak currently affecting squad numbers at the club, it's only a matter of time before McCarthy makes his debut

Another son has followed in his father's footsteps at Kaizer Chiefs.

Aden McCarthy, son of former Amakhosi defender Fabian McCarthy, was an unused substitute in last weekend's DStv Premiership clash against Sekhukhune United. The 17-year-old McCarthy, a star in the club's DStv Diski Challenge team, plays as a midfielder.

Aden McCarthy has followed in his dad Fabian's footsteps at Kaizer Chiefs. Image source: adenmccarthy_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Club founder, chairman and former player Kaizer Motaung was emulated by his son Kaizer Motaung Jr. in playing for the Phefeni Glamour Boys.

Mccarthy said on social media:

"From being a Kaizer Chiefs ball-boy for four seasons when I was a small boy to me being in the matchday squad for a league game. My dreams are slowly but surely turning into reality and I am very grateful & thankful to the Man above,

Chiefs is currently battling a Covid-19 outbreak that has sidelined many first team players, and it remains to be seen if McCarthy's opportunity to make his debut will come sooner than expected.

McCarthy's elevation was met majorly with celebration, though some observers had reservations.

Elder Maduba said:

"Thank you 10111 [caretaker coach Arthur Zwane] for having faith in these guys!"

Banzi Kubekha said:

"The development players need to grow fast tactically at 20 and must be fully developed."

Sibusiso Mthombheni said:

"Youngsters like him need to step up so that passengers like Cardoso can be shipped off"

@BongzaStally said:

"Freeway for strikers. I have been watching him on DSTV Diski Challenge. He's not strong and ready to take on PSL players"

