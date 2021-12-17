Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane has revealed why head coach Stuart Baxter was unavailable recently

Baxter was one of the 36 staff and players who were infected in a Covid-19 outbreak which struck the club

The 68-year-old Baxter's status remains unknown, but he could be available for Sunday's grudge match against Royal AM

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane has revealed why head coach Stuart Baxter was not on the sidelines during last weekend's DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United.

It turned out that Baxter was one of the 36 staff and players who were infected during the Covid-19 outbreak which struck the club. The depleted squad still managed to emerge 2-0 winners in the match.

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane revealed that head coach Stuart Baxter was laid low by Covid-19. Image source: kcfcofficial/Instagram

According to Kickoff.com, Zwane said in a press briefing that Baxter was still at home recovering:

"As you know, all of us were at home at some point in isolation and, fortunately, some of us were able to come back before the coach. So, we discussed it and we've been preparing the team, all of us, because we are a team of technical staff members.

There has been no official update from the club as to what Baxter's current status was, but signs pointed towards him being available for the grudge match against Royal AM on Sunday. Amakhosi are seeking revenge after being humiliated by the league debutants 4-1 earlier this season.

Amakhosi are playing much better without coach Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs' crucial 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United last Sunday night provided revealing insight into the current feelings of the club's fanbase.

As was reported by Briefly News, coach Stuart Baxter is lucky to still have his job, with his assistant Arthur Zwane impressing the usually demanding Amakhosi fans.

Chiefs, now on 25 points and with a game in hand, are 15 behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are sitting at 40 points.

