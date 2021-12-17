Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained that Lionel Messi should not have won the 2021 Ballon d'Or award

The former UFC star claimed that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski did more than the PSG forward

Lionel Messi has now won seven Ballon d'Or awards in his career with only Ronaldo close with five

Khabib Nurmagomedov has stated emphatically that Lionel Messi does not deserve to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award claiming that the organizers should have given it to Robert Lewandowski or Karim Benzema.

Lionel Messi in Paris recently won his 7th Ballon d'Or award beating Lewandowski, Jorginho, and Karim Benzema after receiving the highest number of votes.

Football fans around the world expressed their anger over how Lionel Messi won the award as they thought it should have gone to Robert Lewandowski.

And according to the report on Sportsbible, former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that Robert Lewandowski did well to have won the award.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's reaction on the Ballon d'Or

"I would give it to Lewandowski or Benzema. One of them. Lewandowski. I think. Last three years, he is the best football player.

"He has 65 goals this year. It is too much. For football I think it is too much. I think he deserves Ballon d'Or."

