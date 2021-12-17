Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Daniel Matsau has fired at Amakhosi fans who are critical of captain Bernard Parker's performances

Parker has been lacklustre in recent times, experiencing a goal drought that has left many critics frustrated with him

Many Chiefs fans were not going to lie down at Matsau's stinging words, giving reasons why they were on Parker's back

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Daniel Matsau has fired at Amakhosi fans to climb off captain Bernard Parker's back.

Parker has flattered to deceive in recent seasons, experiencing a goal drought that has opened him up to criticism from all quarters, but Matsau says that he is being undervalued.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Daniel Matsau believes that Bernard Parker (pictured) is undervalued by Amakhosi supporters. Image source: Kickoff.com

Source: Getty Images

Matsau told Kickoff.com:

"He is giving Chiefs all that they need. He uses everything that he's got, so for me, Parker is on top form.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He is giving Chiefs all that they need. He uses everything that he's got, so for me, Parker is on top form.People are quick to judge, look at Cristiano Ronaldo he's 37-years-old but why can't we say he's old? How do you complain about a person who is doing everything? Look man people in South Africa, they love football, but they don't understand football."

Matsau also praised Parker's never-say-die attitude as well as versatility.

However, Mzansi football fundis on social media were not having any of Matsau's praise for Parker, continuing their criticism unabated.

Sibusiso Mthombheni said:

"We haven't won anything for the last 7 years. This is not about loving vs understanding football, Parker's record as an attacking player leaves much to be desired, it's abysmal to say the least"

Khomba Baboki said:

"Parker has been exceptional, just that in SA if fans hates you. It's done with you, the man has been strong and proved himself. God bless Bernard Parker!"

Bobby Reid said:

"If you have to justify a player's role in a club, just know that you are the one that's in the wrong"

Thembelani Kula said:

"I agree. Parker is one of players that shows Europe educated. Remember he plays as number 9. He plays different row eg. left wingback, number10, central attacking midfielder, left wing and playmaker. He is so talented."

Modiri Serati said:

"Parker celebrate goals like its trophies... trophy drought is deadly"

Motlotlegi Martinz said:

"He can play until 45 years... they are not competing for any cup, at least. Just playing!"

Muhsin Ertugral reckons young Jabu Pule was as good as Ronaldinho

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral recons that Jabu Mahlangu, who used to be called Jabu Pule when he was young, was an equal match for the Braziallian legend Ronaldinho.

As reported on Briefly News, Ertugral said that he had worked all over the world and Jabu was one of the most talented players that he had ever seen.

He believes that there are more talented players like Jabu in South Africa waiting to be discovered.

Source: Briefly.co.za