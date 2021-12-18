Mamelodi Sundowns made it 17 games unbeaten in the DStv Premiership with a convincing 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates

Pavol Safranko, with his two strikes, ensured Sundowns stretch their lead to 18 points at the summit of the table

The Buccaneers managed to pull one back but remain in third place, one point behind arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns asserted their dominance on the season's DStv Premiership as they extended their lead at the summit, courtesy of a thumping 4-1 victory over Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.

Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile, and Pavol Safranko with a brace were all on target for The Brazilians, who now boast an 18-point advantage after 13 wins from their 17 league outings so far this season, News24 reported.

Sundowns made only one forced change to the side that registered a less than convincing 2-1 victory against Baroka FC on Tuesday. Ricardo Nascimento stepped in for the suspended Kermit Erasmus, while Goodman Mosele, Ntsako Makhubela, and Ben Motshwari were all recalled into Pirates' ranks, Soccer Laduma reported.

The home side came inches close to finding purchase in the third minute after Thapelo Morena, who was unmarked, got on the end of a neat cross from Lyle Lakay before attempting to guide it into the back post.

However, an alert Siyabonga Mpontshane manning the Buccaneers' goal post had a different idea as he met the goal-bound effort with his fingertips, sending the ball sailing over the bar.

Seeking an early advantage

Two minutes later, Namibian international Deon Hotto, attempting to muster a defiant forward attack for Pirates, managed to go through on goal following an enterprising passage of play which saw Thembinkosi Lorch's defence-splitting pass make its way into the box, only for the former to drag the shot wide.

The Brazilians kept their offensive momentum going late on in the first stanza and were nearly rewarded 10 minutes before the break, courtesy of another Namibian international in Shalulile.

However, the chance went abegging when, after going through down the middle, his sweeping shot missed the face of the goal. Grant Kekana was stretchered off with an apparent knee injury, seeing the introduction of Safranko, as the half-time cantered to a less than eventful close with both teams seemingly unable to trouble the scorers despite a few opportunities to do so.

But once the second stanza got underway, Sundowns appeared to be a completely different side when only six minutes after the restart, Lakay sent a floating free-kick into the danger area.

Four goals in 25 minutes

Shalulile duly headed the ball across to midfielder Zwane, who, cool as you like, pocketed the shot home with a simple tap-in for his landmark 50th strike in the yellow jersey.

It took only 10 minutes for the hosts to stretch their lead, another set-piece ensuring it as such, as Lakay sent in a corner which the substitute Safranko headed powerfully header past Pirates shot-stopper Siyabonga Mpontshane. Safranko made it 3-0 in the 72nd, this time set-up by Shalulile, as he took Mpontshane out of play.

Shalulile, who had an impressive work rate up to that point, finally got in and among the scorers when in the 76th, an inch-perfect cross from Lakay meant he only needed to remain composed as he sent a free header neatly into the back of the net.

Fortune Makaringe scored a consolation goal for the Buccaneers with the last kick of the match. The Sea Robbers remain third on the log, one point behind Kaizer Chiefs.

Downs dig deep to edge Royal AM in tough encounter

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Sundowns were very nearly held by a spirited Royal AM before closing out an exiting DStv Premiership clash 3-2 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

Ahead of their match with Pirates, the victory took the Chloorkop-based side to 34 points at the top of the table. Royal AM, meanwhile, dropped points for a second successive match, having gotten the short end of the stick against AmaZulu in their previous outing.

The Brazilians opened the scoring through Thabiso Kutumela, who volleyed home after Royal defender Mzwanele Mahashe, attempting to clear a cross by Thapelo Morena, headed the ball into his path in just the sixth minute.

Source: Briefly.co.za