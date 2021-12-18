Fans React to Orlando Pirates Losing 4-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates fans are losing hope that their team will take home some silverware this season

While Mamelodi Sundowns fans are busy dusting the trophy case and making space for one more

Fans of both teams had something to say about the epic showdown between both teams

It was a crushing defeat for the Orlando Pirates at the feet of the Mamelodi Sundowns.

An embarrassing 4-1 loss had fans for both teams experiencing polar opposite emotions.

Briefly News took a look at what fans had to say about the match that has everyone talking hours after the final whistle.

Orlando Pirates fans sing the blues

@ChrisExcel102:

"Orlando Pirates was playing much better when Irvin had his teeth

Ever seen kwaphuma amazinyo we've been playing shit

Amazinyo ahambe ne success ."

The way minding my won business I don't even know that Orlando Pirates lost 2 nil against Sundowns

@OptaJabu:

"This is the first time in PSL history that Orlando Pirates have lost five times against the same opponent in the same year. Punishment. #DSTVPrem."

@RealTshemedi:

"Expecting Pirates to beat sundowns is like watching Titanic and hoping the ship won't sink. #DStvPrem."

Mamelodi Sundowns fans celebrate

@vigo_mmina_tau:

"One thing about the current Mamelodi Sundowns is that they will deliberately give you the ball just to make you feel like your tactics are working in your favour, I can't believe that almost every team they played in the PSL fell for this trap."

@Maloka_Tiisetso:

"Orlando Pirates played against Mamelodi sundowns 4 no reason..."

One-sided DStv Premiership fixture sees Sundowns outshining hapless Pirates

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns asserted their dominance on the season's DStv Premiership as they extended their lead at the summit, courtesy of a thumping 4-1 victory over Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.

Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile, and Pavol Safranko with a brace were all on target for The Brazilians, who now boast an 18-point advantage after 13 wins from their 17 league outings so far this season, News24 reported.

Sundowns made only one forced change to the side that registered a less than convincing 2-1 victory against Baroka FC on Tuesday. Ricardo Nascimento stepped in for the suspended Kermit Erasmus, while Goodman Mosele, Ntsako Makhubela, and Ben Motshwari were all recalled into Pirates' ranks, Soccer Laduma reported.

