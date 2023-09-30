Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League comeback was swiftly cut short when they were eliminated by Jwaneng Galaxy

Under the guidance of South African coach Morena Ramoreboli, the Botswana team secured a spot in the group stages

Disappointed South African football fans shared their frustration about Pirates' loss on social media

Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League return was fleeting. They fell to Jwaneng Galaxy in a penalty shootout during the preliminary round.

Orlando Pirates booted from Caf Champions League

Coached by South African Morena Ramoreboli, the Botswana side advanced to the group stages, winning 5-4 on penalties at Orlando Stadium.

A 66th-minute goal by Pirates' second-half substitute, Evidence Makgopa, pushed the match to penalties after a 1-1 deadlock over 180 minutes.

Fans react to penalty shootout drama

South African soccer enthusiasts voiced their disappointment with Pirates' lacklustre performance on social media.

Read some of the comments below:

@KalaharianSon stated:

"Congratulations Jwaneng Galaxy and Morena Ramoreboli."

@Royale_Mofokeng commented:

"Two weeks in football can feel like a whole season sometimes. Kunzima."

@Joe29286594 posted:

"This Jwaneng Galaxy knows how to knock out giants, they once did the same with a miraculous goal against Simba SC."

@Mgedeza88 posted:

"That panenka to seal it was just disrespectful for a keeper who was subbed in specifically for penalties."

@bokaba_soki mentioned:

"Short trip to Botswana and they are out."

@Tom47096338 commented:

"Penalties are anybody's game. Pirates should have wrapped up the game within 90 minutes."

@lesleymkhawana said"

"Swak goalkeeper."

@Boromo_M posted:

"Coach Morena Ramoreboli has done it again, back in 2014 he was coaching Maluti FET College and he managed to beat Pirates 4-1 in Nedbank Cup."

