Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confident ahead of Bafana Bafana's AFCON semifinal match against Nigeria

He said he believed in the team because the players are hungry to secure a spot in the tournament's final

Bafana has the backing of South Africans, who believe they can defy the odds and make it to the final

Hugo Broos celebrated with Themba Zwane and Khuliso Johnson Mudau after beating Cape Verde in the AFCON quarterfinal. Image: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana is gearing up for the AFCON semifinals, and coach Hugo Broos is leading the charge with a fired-up spirit.

Addressing the media, Broos expressed his team's excitement. He reflected on Bafana's unexpected performance that made them reach this stage of the tournament, reported SABCNews.

Bafana Bafana aims for victory

With over two decades since South Africa last graced the AFCON semifinals, the team is fueled by a burning desire to make their mark on the football stage.

“I have to say that we are very happy and motivated to play in the semi-finals tomorrow. I think for many people it was unexpected but we did it and that means that South Africa has become a good team."

Hugo Broos has faith in Bafana

Broos said the squad is setting their sights on reaching the final and bringing the trophy back home.

Even though the will be facing a formidable Nigerian team, Broos mentioned that he believes in his squad.

SA supports Bafana Bafana

South Africans are also rallying behind Bafana and many said they will defy expectations and secure a spot in the final.

Lindiwe Mazibuko said:

"All the best to Bafana Bafana. ⚽"

Sduduzo Ntombela posted:

"Our team needs to avoid playing a physical game against Nigeria. We just need to use speed against them and half a job would be done."

Pele Nqamane mentioned:

"Nigeria can be beaten as well."

Wayne Southerner wrote:

"If they could beat the No. 1 ranked team in Africa - Morocco, then they can also rise to the occasion to beat Nigeria too."

Thabo Popsi added:

"I don't see Nigeria winning this game. There is something wrong with this current Bafana team, they will beat you until you realise you have no chance to score."

