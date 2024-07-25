How many players are on a football team? NFL roster breakdown

The National Football League (NFL) has become increasingly popular globally, attracting fans from across the globe. The sport resembles rugby league, featuring two teams competing on the field. So, how many players are on a football team?

Emanuel Wilson (L) of the Packers jumps above Charvarius of the 49ers. On the right are Kansas City Chiefs and the 49ers footballers. Photo: Focus on Sport, Lachlan Cunningham (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Every NFL enthusiast or casual fan should understand how it works. The league has guidelines on the number of athletes allowed on the field during play. So, how big is an NFL team? Briefly.co.za explains the NFL's average football team size and positions.

The National Football League allows teams to have a maximum of 53 players on their active roster throughout the season. Any franchise that exceeds the number must cut the list or trade them.

According to Football Advantage, youth football teams have 30-40 players, while college sides carry 100-120 athletes.

An NFL roster can have up to 70 players throughout the year, including the practice squad, per Pro Football Network. A practice squad is a group of stars assigned by a team but not part of their main roster. They cannot play in any games unless promoted to the 53-man roster.

Captains for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers lineup for the coin toss before Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on 11 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Source: Getty Images

The NFL expanded the number of practice squads to 17 players for all 32 clubs from the 2024 season. The expansion allows clubs to include one international athlete in their roster, creating more opportunities for talents worldwide to play in the NFL.

An average NFL franchise has at least 100 people directly involved in its operations. They include the athletes, coaches, support staff, and the managerial team.

NFL Roster Breakdown

The league only allows 11 football players on the field during a match, making up 22 footballers. How many players are on offense in football?

Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on 7 January 2024 in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Source: Getty Images

The offense and defense consist of 11 players. When one team goes to the offense, another takes up the defense. Here is a breakdown of American football positions and their roles.

1. Quarterback (QB)

The quarterback is the offence's leader, responsible for calling actions and making adjustments during an NFL game. It is a crucial position that requires effective decision-making, strategy, and speed.

2. Offensive linemen (OL)

Offensive linemen comprise left tackle, left guard, centre, right guard, and right tackle. The centre is the captain of the offensive, responsible for starting the game and protecting the quarterback. They also block the defence to allow the running back to gain yards or the quarterback to make a touchdown pass.

3. Running back (RB)

Most clubs often feature one or two running backs in their offense. Their role is to receive the ball from the quarterback and run towards rushing plays. Running backs are often among the fastest and toughest footballers.

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 21 January 2024. Photo: Jorge Lemus

Source: Getty Images

4. Full back (FB)

The full back is a crucial athlete who lines up between the quarterback (behind) and the tailback (front). Their primary role is to cover or block for the quarterback or running back.

5. Tight end (TE)

NFL tight ends stay next to the offensive line to help catch passes from the quarterback and block for the running backs. They act as receivers, ball carriers, or extra blockers.

6. Wide receiver (WD)

The primary role of wide receivers is to catch forward passes from the quarterback. They jump to catch the ball and can grab it using one hand. Wide receivers try to avoid, outmanoeuvre, deceive, or outrun the cornerbacks or safeties defending them.

7. Defensive linemen (DL)

A defensive line is responsible for stopping the opposing offense's running backs. Each club has three to four defensive linemen. They also start the play when the game begins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker YaYa Diaby (0) against Philadelphia Eagles footballers at Raymond James Stadium on 15 January 2024. Photo: Cliff Welch

Source: Getty Images

8. Linebacker (LB)

A linebacker is a defensive footballer who lines up behind the line of scrimmage. They make tackles on run plays and cover short passes. Linebackers are also the defence leaders and are responsible for calling defensive moves.

9. Cornerback

Cornerbacks cover the offence's top receivers in the outside areas near the sidelines. They prevent wide receivers from catching the ball.

10. Safety

The primary role of NFL safeties is to prevent the opposition from going in behind. They often play behind the defence as the last line. Safeties read and patrol larger areas of the field.

Matt Gay (No. 7) of the Indianapolis Colts kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on 6 January 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Special positions

Every team has a unique squad of athletes responsible for plays on the field that revolve around the kicking game. They include:

Kicker - Kicks the ball off the ground at a kickoff, field goal, and Point After Touchdown.

Punter - Receives the snapped ball from the scrimmage line and kicks it to the opposing team.

Kick returner - The footballer catches the opposing team's kickoff and runs towards the end zone to score a touchdown.

Punt returner - The punt returner catches the ball after it is punted and gives his team a good field position.

The long snapper - The athlete snaps the ball to the punter swiftly and accurately. The punter then kicks the ball downfield.

Frequently asked questions

Every NFL athlete plays a crucial role in the team's success. The players must coordinate together and remain focused throughout the game to outrun the opponents. Here are some frequently asked questions about the NFL roster.

How many players does an NFL football team have? A team has a maximum of 53 players on their active roster and up to 17 footballers in the practice squad.

How many players are on an NFL team on the field? Only 11 players from each team are allowed during play.

How many players are on an NFL roster including practice squad? A team can have up to 70 players (53 on the active roster and 17 on the practice squad).

How many players are in the NFL? According to College Transitions, the league has around 1,696 active players from the 32 clubs. About 88.6% of the athletes (1,503) were drafted into the league from college football programs.

How many players are on a football team? The NFL allows teams to name up to 53 footballers on the active roster, but only 11 can play during a game. The league also allows clubs to pick athletes from across the globe.

READ ALSO: Lowest-paid NFL player: base salaries and minimum wages

Briefly.co.za published about the lowest-paid NFL player and the league's salary structure. No team can pay players less than the agreed amount. Learn more about the minimum wage and salary structure for NFL athletes.

Source: Briefly News