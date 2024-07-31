What is a safety in football (NFL)? Rules, meaning, and impact on the game

Football is a game with complex rules, and the strict regulations that govern it are mainly responsible for the lasting joy and diversity of the game. Safeties are one of the many ways to score in the NFL, but they are not very common. Discover more about what a safety is in football.

Over the last century, the NFL has become a pass-friendly league that depends on high-scoring games to keep fans interested. Walter Camp, known as the "Father of American Football," contributed to the modernised look of the game.

It is a scoring play that culminates in two points for the scoring squad. It is not to be confused with the defensive back position, which is also known as the safety position.

In football, this scoring play happens when a specific move made by the attacking team causes the ball to become dead in their end zone, giving the opposing team possession of the ball and two points. The following particular situations may result in a safety:

A safety occurs when the ball carrier is tackled inside his own end zone. For example, a safety is declared if a running back takes a handoff in the end zone and cannot complete it. Furthermore, this scoring play counts if he exits the end zone and then returns to attempt a cut.

A safety occurs when the offensive team fumbles the ball, and it either goes out of bounds in their end zone or is recovered by them there. Likewise, it counts if a muffed snap or punt return lands in the offensive end zone and is recovered by the attacking team.

A safety would occur if a player attempted a reception at the 2-yard line, muffed it, and then kneeled in the end zone. To be clear, a player cannot expect to "down" the football in the end zone after touching the ball anywhere on the field of play.

The referee gives the defence a safety after the offence commits a penalty in their end zone. This occurs when the offensive team initiates play close to their end zone, and one of the offensive linemen is called for holding a penalty after snapping the ball. But the holding has to be in the end zone, not forward or at the one-line yard.

All of these situations have one thing in common in the dangerous sport of football: the attacking team gives up possession of the ball or makes a mistake that causes the ball to be ruled dead in their end zone.

Steps following a safety

One of the possibilities mentioned above leads to a safety. The referee signals, and the defensive team is awarded 2 points.

The offensive team that was tackled in their end zone and so gave up the safety has to start the kickoff from their own 20-yard line. Like a kickoff, this free kick is taken from the 20-yard line rather than the 35-yard line.

Like a typical kickoff return, the receiving team collects or fields the ball and tries to move it as far as they can. The shorter kick from the 20-yard line often gives the receiving team better field position to start their drive.

Why is a safety worth 2 points?

The game's scoring system, which attempts to balance risk and reward, is the main reason this scoring play is worth two points. The defence should be credited with its success in keeping the offence in such a precarious situation; hence, two points.

As per NFL.com, this occurs during a conversion attempt (PAT or two-point conversion). The defence gains possession of the ball, takes it out of the end zone, and gets tackled back into their end zone.

Essentially, the defence inadvertently scores a point for the offence due to their own infraction​. There have been no recorded 1-point safeties in the NFL since 1940.

Since 1996, there have been at least two 1-point safety plays in NCAA Division I football. The most recent took place at the Fiesta Bowl in 2013.

Despite having a low point value, safeties can significantly affect the outcome of games. Because of the field position and recovered possession gained after the safety kick, Brian Burke of Advanced NFL Stats concluded that even though safeties are worth a point less than field goals, they have a higher abstract value.

Starting with the 2023 NFL season, defenses can decline some safeties and instead take a penalty. This is if the offence commits an infraction in their own end zone.

The term "safety" is used because it represents a safe play for the defending team, resulting from an offensive mistake. Based on the mistakes made by the other team, the defending team receives a point.

Players can avoid safety by strategically keeping out of their end zone and moving the play down the field. While this tactic might not always be successful, it could help prevent safeties.

What are the safety positions in the NFL?

Safeties are defensive backs who line up 10–15 yards from the line of scrimmage. These positions are different from the rules concerning safety plays.

There are two categories of safeties: free (FS) and strong safety (SS). The duties of these football players depend on the defensive plan.

What is the difference between a safety and a defensive back?

A particular kind of defensive back called safety is in charge of covering long passes and assisting with run defence. As opposed to this, the phrase "defensive back" is more inclusive and covers both safeties and cornerbacks, who are primarily responsible for covering wide receivers and stopping passing plays.

Frequently asked questions

One of the most-watched leagues in the world is the NFL, with the Super Bowl being one of the most-watched sporting events globally. Many sports fans enjoy the sport's gritty and straightforward style. Here are some frequently asked questions:

What does safety mean in football? Refers to a scoring play worth 2 points when the offense is penalised in its own end zone.

Refers to a scoring play worth 2 points when the offense is penalised in its own end zone. What is a 1-point safety in the NFL? It is a rare scoring play in American football where a team attempting an extra point or two-point conversion scores a safety against themselves.

It is a rare scoring play in American football where a team attempting an extra point or two-point conversion scores a safety against themselves. What is the difference between a cornerback and a safety? Cornerbacks (CBs) and safeties are both defensive backs who play in the back of the defence. However, they have different roles and positions in the field.

Although they are the least frequent way to score, safeties in football have happened several times under the current guidelines. Keep an eye out for these uncommon scoring points while you enjoy your favourite game, as they could mean the difference between winning and losing teams.

