What is a Pick 6 in NFL? A simple guide to this defensive play

A pick 6 (pick six) is a crucial move for the defensive team to shift momentum to their advantage and secure points. The move is common in the NFL because of the fast-paced defensive players. So, what is a pick 6, and how does it happen?

The NFL has produced talented athletes with incredible skills and moves, such as scoring a touchdown on a pick 6. The play occurs when a defensive player intercepts the ball and scores a touchdown. We discuss the meaning of pick 6 in football and what it takes to execute it.

It is a defensive play that can alter a game's course. According to Viqtory Sports, it occurs when a defensive player intercepts a pass meant for an attacking player, thus "picking" the ball out of the air.

A touchdown is worth six points, represented by "6." It prevents the offence from progressing and quickly transfers the scoring advantage to the defence.

Pick vs interception

An interception occurs when a defensive player receives a throw intended for an offensive footballer or opponent. The term "pick" often refers to a more extensive play in which an interception goes straight to a score.

Why do they call it pick 6?

The name "pick 6" refers to the combination of the defensive interception and the six points scored on the return for a touchdown.

It's a memorable term that has spread across football culture, highlighting the turnover and the instant impact on the scoreboard.

The rules and execution are identical in the NFL and college football. The style of play is game-changing at both the collegiate and professional levels. It demoralizes the opposition's offence while energizing the defence and spectators.

It occurs after a score with a two-point conversion attempt. The defence receives two points if it intercepts the ball during this conversion attempt and returns it to the opposing end zone. It is less common but may have a significant influence, especially in close games.

Who has the most pick 6 in the NFL?

According to Pro Football Network, Rod Woodson is the all-time leader with 12 interceptions returned for touchdowns. He is a former NFL cornerback who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Oakland Raiders.

Other pick six highest scorers are Darren Sharper and Charles Woodson (11) and Aqib Talib (10). DaRon has the most pick 6s (five) in an NFL season. According to AP News, he recorded his fifth of the 2023 season with a 63-yard strike.

Here is a breakdown of players with the most pick sixes in a season.

Player Season Team Pick 6 DaRon Bland 2023 Dallas Cowboys 5 Eric Allen 1993 Philadelphia Eagles 4 Jim Kearney 1972 Kansas City Chiefs 4 Ken Houston 1971 Houston Oilers 4

Frequently asked questions

Football is a structured game where most players closely adhere to their attacking or defensive responsibilities. In the high-stakes football world, few plays electrify the audience like touchdowns. Here are some commonly asked questions concerning pick six in football.

Understanding what a pick 6 in football is brings a new level of excitement. Whether in the NFL or college football, it is one of the most exciting plays, demonstrating the game's dynamic and unexpected character.

