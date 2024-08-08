How long is halftime in soccer? Rules, regulations, game duration

From the streets of Madrid to the pitches of Rio de Janeiro, football, or soccer, is a popular sport that draws crowds everywhere. It is the most popular and richest sport globally, with an estimated 4 billion fans worldwide. Today, we provide a solution to a frequently asked query in the game: How long is soccer halftime?

A typical soccer match has two halves. The period between the two halves is called halftime. Teams usually switch ends of the field of play after every period.

How long is halftime in soccer?

Halftime break in football lasts for fifteen minutes. The referee may continue the game if both sides are on the field and prepared to play before the allotted 15 minutes are up, but usually, halftime lasts the entire allotted time.

Also, there is a one-minute "short drinks break" or mini halftime between the two 15-minute halves of any games that do extend into the 30-minute extra time, according to the International Football Association Board (IFAB). The Law 7.2, as published on the FA website, states:

"Players are entitled to an interval at halftime, not exceeding 15 minutes; a short drinks break (which should not exceed one minute) is permitted at the interval of halftime in extra time."

What is extra time in soccer?

In soccer, extra time is added to the regular 90 minutes of play in cases where a match ends in a draw. This is only used in matches that advance to the knockout stages. Major domestic and international competitions like the World Cup, Champions League, and Euro frequently use it.

Halftime rule in the major soccer leagues

The duration is consistent across most professional leagues, from the English Premier League to American Major League Soccer to the Saudi Pro League. It is mandated by the game's governing bodies, such as FIFA and UEFA. There are several reasons why the halftime break is crucial:

Player recovery: After a physically demanding first half, a player needs time to recover and prepare for the second half.

Strategic adjustments: Coaches use this time to change their game plan and deal with any problems that were noticed in the first half.

Coaches use this time to change their game plan and deal with any problems that were noticed in the first half. Fan engagement: Halftime provides entertainment and commercial opportunities, including analysis, advertisements, and sometimes live performances.

How many halves are in a soccer game?

A soccer match lasts 90 minutes long, split into two halves of 45 minutes each. The FA website states that the time limit can only be shortened if the referee, the two teams, and the competition guidelines approve it prior to the game.

What is added time?

This is time added at the end of each half of a standard 90-minute match to account for stoppages in play. The time could be extended due to:

Assessment or removal of injured players

Disciplinary actions

Time-wasting

Substitutions

Goal celebrations

Medical stoppages allowed by competition rules, such as ''drinks'' breaks (limited to one minute) and ''cooling'' breaks (lasting between ninety seconds and three minutes)

Delays related to VAR checks and reviews

Any other cause, including significant delays in restarting play, such as interference by external factors

The referee may extend the time, but he or she may not shorten it. The referee is also not allowed to adjust the length of the second half to make up for a timekeeping error that occurred during the first half.

The longest Premier League season ever was in 2023–2024. As reported, referees added more than 11 minutes on average. The 2022–2023 season had an average of eight minutes and 27 seconds, which was also higher than the previous seasons.

How long is the women's soccer game?

Similar to men, women's soccer games last 90 minutes. It is split into two 45-minute halves and a 15-minute halftime break.

Frequently asked questions

Changing ends at halftime in football originated from early English public school games. Provision for the interval in FA Laws was introduced in 1870 and has been part of those Laws ever since.

How long is a football game at halftime? In soccer, commonly called football outside North America, the halftime is always 15 minutes.

In soccer, commonly called football outside North America, the halftime is always 15 minutes. How long is halftime in the Premier League? Halftime in the English Premier League is also 15 minutes.

Halftime in the English Premier League is also 15 minutes. Is there halftime in pro soccer? Yes, there is halftime of 15 minutes in professional soccer.

Yes, there is halftime of 15 minutes in professional soccer. Who is the highest-paid soccer player in South Africa's PSL? Keagan Dolly, with R1.45 million monthly salary, is the highest earner in the league.

The answer to "How long is halftime in soccer?" is uniform across football leagues globally. This uniformity is due to the laws by FIFA, the authority overseeing the sport, ensuring consistent rules and standards worldwide.

