When was soccer invented, and where? Origins & key moments

Soccer, also known as football, is more than just a game; it is a global language of excitement, a game loved by millions worldwide, and a sport that brings communities together. Whether played on bustling city fields or quiet rural grounds, the game has united people through a shared passion for centuries. So many wonder: when was soccer invented?

The modern version of soccer began to take shape in the 19th century in English public schools and universities, where various game rules were developed. Photo: @Pacharada17 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Embraced by all ages, soccer inspires dedication, teamwork, and a love for the beautiful game. Its rich history and vibrant culture span continents, drawing fans who celebrate its stars and honour its traditions, leaving an indelible mark across generations. Find out when football was invented.

When was soccer invented?

The exact time when soccer was created is unknown, as the game has a rich history that dates back over 2,000 years. Various forms of the game emerged across different cultures, including;

China (2500 BCE) : The earliest form of a soccer-like game, Cuju , emerged during the Han Dynasty. Players kicked a leather ball stuffed with feathers through a small opening into a net.

: The earliest form of a soccer-like game, , emerged during the Han Dynasty. Players kicked a leather ball stuffed with feathers through a small opening into a net. Ancient Greece (400-300 BCE) : Episkyros involved two teams kicking and throwing a ball across boundary lines.

: involved two teams kicking and throwing a ball across boundary lines. Roman Empire (200 BCE - 400 CE): Harpastum was a Romanised version of Greek ball games, emphasising handling rather than kicking.

The game has given the world some of its most memorable and inspirational quotes. These include;

Soccer is simple, but it is difficult to play simple. - Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff The only victory that counts is the one over yourself. - Lionel Messi

- Lionel Messi The key to success in football is to be in the right place at the right time. - Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham I don't believe in luck. I only believe in hard work. - Zlatan Ibrahimović

The oldest soccer competition is the FA Cup, which was first played during the 1871-1872 season. Photo: @Pacharada17 (modified by author)

Source: Original

Where was soccer invented?

No single location can claim sole ownership of soccer's invention. While early versions of soccer-like games can be traced back to ancient civilisations such as China, Greece, and Rome, modern soccer was formalised in England in the 19th century.

Did England invent soccer?

England did not "invent" soccer in its most basic form, but it is widely credited as the country that created the modern soccer we all know today. This is because it formalised the modern game in the 19th century through;

Creating the first official rules.

Establishing the first governing bodies.

Developing the professional structure.

Ukraine's forward #11 Vladyslav Vanat (R) and Czech Republic's defender #06 Martin Vitik vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League at the Fortuna Arena in Prague. Photo by Michal Cizek

Source: Getty Images

Who invented soccer?

The invention of soccer can not be attributed to one individual, as the sport has evolved over centuries from various ancient games across different cultures. However, Ebenezer Morley, a solicitor and the founder of Barnes Football Club from Hull who lived in south-west London, is often referred to as the "father" of soccer.

Ebenezer Morley played a significant role in creating the association football or modern-day soccer. His advocacy for a formal set of rules through a letter to the newspaper Bell's Life led to the establishment of the FA.

When was soccer made a sport?

Soccer was formalised in 1863 when the Football Association (FA) was established in England. This was after representatives from several clubs met at the Freemasons' Tavern in London on October 26, 1863, to create the Football Association.

Soccer, known as football outside of North America, is the world’s most popular sport. Photo by Bugphai

Source: Getty Images

What happened with soccer in 1863?

The year 1863 is pivotal in soccer history, with several key developments that shaped the modern game-taking place. These include;

On October 26, 1863, The Football Association (FA) was established during a meeting held at the Freemasons' Tavern in London, which separated it from rugby football. This meeting included representatives from various clubs and schools, aiming to create a unified set of rules for the sport.

After several meetings, the FA finalised its rules on December 8, 1863.

The first official soccer match under the new FA rules was played between Barnes Football Club and Richmond Football Club at Barnes Common in London on December 19, 1863.

Who invented the soccer ball?

Charles Goodyear is credited with inventing the soccer ball. He created the first modern soccer ball in 1855, using vulcanised rubber, a material he had developed earlier.

However, H.J. Lindon (1862) invented the first inflatable rubber bladder for footballs. By 1865, Goodyear's soccer balls became the official match balls in England's first organised soccer leagues.

FAQs

Although football has roots stretching back centuries, modern soccer emerged in the 19th century. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the sport;

Is soccer one of the oldest sports?

Soccer is considered one of the oldest sports in the world. It has been played for a long time under different names and variations.

Soccer, as a distinct sport, evolved over centuries from various ancient games. While it is often referred to as "football" in most parts of the world, the term "soccer," shortened from "Association of Football," originated in England and was used to differentiate it from other forms of football.

The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious soccer tournament in the world, first held in 1930. Photo by Bet_Noire

Source: Getty Images

Trivia and key moments

Soccer became an official Olympic sport in 1900, giving it global recognition.

giving it global recognition. The first organised match was in 1856 between Charterhouse School and St. Bartholomew's Hospital.

between Charterhouse School and St. Bartholomew's Hospital. Soccer is the world's most popular sport, with over 4 billion fans and over 240 million people playing it in over 200 countries.

FIFA was founded in 1904 with seven member nations. The First FIFA World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930.

with seven member nations. The First FIFA World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930. The first top soccer player to be named IFFHS World's Best Playmaker was Michel Platini in 1988.

The record for the longest soccer match is 108 hours, played in 2016 in the United Kingdom.

played in 2016 in the United Kingdom. The first official international match was in 1872 between England vs. Scotland.

When was soccer invented? This captivating sport has roots stretching back centuries. While modern soccer emerged in the 19th century, evidence suggests similar games existed in ancient civilisations. From competitive street games to organised leagues, soccer has evolved into an unmatched passion that brings people together globally.

READ ALSO: Top highest-paid soccer players in South Africa's PSL

Briefly.co.za published an article about the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa. South Africa's Premier Soccer League (PSL) is one of the biggest soccer competitions in Africa.

The league has gained popularity globally, and most of its players are the highest-paid in Africa. Discover the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News