How often is Copa América? Key facts about the tournament

The Copa América is a renowned competition that has existed for over a century and is enjoyed by fans worldwide. Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil have long been the competition's powerhouses. But how often is Copa América held?

Argentina team celebrates winning the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on July 14, 2024. Photo: Charly Triballeau (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Over the decades, the tournament has evolved in terms of structure, participants, and scheduling. This article focuses on the essential aspects of this prestigious competition while also answering the question: How often is Copa América held?

What is Copa América?

The Copa América, commonly known as the American Championship, is the oldest international continental football event held since 1916, according to the New York Times. That first event occurred 14 years before the inaugural World Cup and 44 years before the Euros.

The initial competition, held in 1916, was called the Campeonato Sudamericano de Football. The event was originally organised to commemorate Argentina's 100th anniversary of independence, and Uruguay won the inaugural title.

How many teams participate in Copa América?

The first tournament featured four national teams: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Uruguay. By the mid-1970s, the competition had expanded to include all ten CONMEBOL member nations: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

The Copa América trophy is displayed before the Copa América Finals on July 14 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo: Peter Joneleit (modified by author)

Source: Original

To increase the quality of competition, the tournament usually invites guest teams from various regions, especially North and Central America. In 1993, Mexico and the United States received the first invitations.

A few teams from Asia have also been invited. According to , here is a list of all the guest teams that have ever competed in the event.

Mexico

Costa Rica

United States of America

Jamaica

Panama

Japan

Haiti

Honduras

Qatar

Canada

Copa América has evolved over time to become one of the world's most anticipated soccer events. It has brought together South America's rich football culture, offering talents such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Diego Maradona a large stage.

How often is Copa America held?

The competition is contested every four years, coinciding with the UEFA European Championship. This arrangement enables the tournament to be staged in even-numbered years, two years apart from each FIFA World Cup, resulting in a more balanced international football calendar.

Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 Final against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

However, the Copa América's history demonstrates a tendency of inconsistency in terms of frequency. The tournament was held nearly annually in its early years but underwent several scheduling changes.

Early days

In its early years, the tournament was staged without a set timetable, with matches occurring annually or biennially between 1916 and 1987. However, periodic interruptions occurred, the largest of which lasted eight years, from 1967 to 1975.

From 1987 until 2021, the Copa América followed a more steady schedule, with no more than three years intervals. The 2021 edition was originally slated for 2020 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This delay occurred after the competition had officially switched to a four-year schedule.

The new schedule for Copa América

The governing body revealed in 2018 that, beginning in 2020, they planned to shift the competition calendar so that the tournament would be contested in the same year as the Euros. According to Yahoo News, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez stated:

"I want to make public that we have submitted a request to FIFA to have the Copa America played in even years from 2020."

Why the shift to a four-year schedule?

Alexis Sanchez of Chile during the 2015 Copa América Chile Final match against Argentina at Nacional Stadium on July 04, 2015, in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Felipe Zanca

Source: Getty Images

Historically, the Copa América calendar was unpredictable due to a variety of organisational considerations, host preferences, and logistical obstacles. With an option to align Copa América with the Euros in 2020, CONMEBOL intended to:

Increase global visibility: Holding the Copa América in even years avoids overlap with the World Cup, giving it a distinct place on the international football calendar.

Holding the Copa América in even years avoids overlap with the World Cup, giving it a distinct place on the international football calendar. Consistent fan engagement: Aligning with other tournaments ensures that fans worldwide can look forward to a major football competition every two years.

Aligning with other tournaments ensures that fans worldwide can look forward to a major football competition every two years. Enhanced competitiveness: The tournament's predictable schedule allows countries and players to better prepare for each edition.

Copa América winners list

Since its establishment, the tournament has featured some of the world's best football teams competing for the prize. The winners' list reflects South America's rich tradition in soccer.

Nation Titles Years won Argentina 16 1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, 2021, 2024 Uruguay 15 1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2011 Brazil 9 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007, 2019 Chile 2 2015, 2016 Paraguay 2 1953, 1979 Peru 2 1939, 1975 Bolivia 1 1963 Colombia 1 2001

Argentina leads the pack with 16 titles, Uruguay has 15, and Brazil has nine. Smaller countries such as Chile, Paraguay, and Peru have also achieved success, contributing to the tournament's competitive history.

Frequently asked questions

Brazil's Rodrygo (10) and Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez (02) during the Copa América tournament quarterfinal at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 6, 2024. Photo: Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

For those who are wondering about the tournament's organisation and schedule, we have created a list of frequently asked questions. These reveal details on the competition's history, frequency, and future.

How frequent is Copa de América? The games are no longer held every two years; it is now a four-year tournament.

The games are no longer held every two years; it is now a four-year tournament. When was the Last Copa América? The last tournament, the 48th edition, was held in the United States in 2024.

The last tournament, the 48th edition, was held in the United States in 2024. How often are Copa games played? During the tournament, matches are played for approximately three to four weeks. This schedule allows for a group stage, knockout rounds, and, ultimately, a final that determines the champion.

During the tournament, matches are played for approximately three to four weeks. This schedule allows for a group stage, knockout rounds, and, ultimately, a final that determines the champion. When is the next Copa América? With the four-year cycle now in place, the next tournament is set to be held in Paraguay in 2028.

Copa América is now set to be held consistently. With this stable cycle, fans can anticipate how often Copa América will bring exciting and consistent tournaments.

