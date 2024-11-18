Global site navigation

Soccer positions explained: A guide to every role on the field
Football

by  Kenneth Mwenda 5 min read

Soccer is a sport in which each player contributes to the team by playing particular roles that shape the game's dynamics. Soccer positions explained clearly allow one to grasp the strategy, skills, and intricacies that each player contributes.

Soccer formations
Soccer strategy formations. Photos: bagira22 (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

If you are unfamiliar with the game, it can appear hectic at first. This guide will walk you through each soccer position, explaining its roles and the legends who have defined it.

Soccer positions explained for beginners

Each soccer position has its own set of responsibilities and requirements. Players are assigned specialised roles that contribute to the team's effectiveness, from defence to offence.

Soccer positions can vary slightly depending on a team's configuration, but the essential functions remain consistent. In soccer, each team has 11 players that cover four major positions: goalkeeper, defense, midfield, and attack.

Football pitch with players arranged in a 4-3-3 formation
Football pitch with players arranged in a 4-3-3 formation. Photo: hudiemm (modified by author).
Source: Getty Images

The roles in these categories can vary based on the team structure. For example, in a standard 4-3-3 formation, the positions typically look like this:

  • Goalkeeper
  • Right fullback
  • Left fullback
  • Centre back
  • Centre back
  • Central midfielder
  • Central midfielder
  • Attacking midfielder
  • Right winger
  • Center forward (striker)
  • Left winger

What are the 11 positions in football?

In soccer, a conventional team consists of 11 players, each with a specific duty on the pitch. Here is a breakdown of various positions:

Goalkeeper (GK)

David Raya in Milano, Italy
David Raya plays during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Internazionale and FC Arsenal in Milano, Italy, on November 6, 2024, at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Photo: Mairo Cinquetti
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable jersey number: 1
  • Famous players: Lev Yashin, Gianluigi Buffon, David Raya

The goalkeeper's primary responsibility is to prevent the opposing team from scoring. To direct the defense, goalkeepers must have exceptional reflexes, make rapid decisions, and communicate effectively.

Fullbacks (FB)

Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool, England
Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Anfield on November 05, 2024, in Liverpool, England. Photo: Alex Livesey
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable jersey numbers: 2, 3
  • Famous players: Reece James, Cafu, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fullbacks are defenders who cover the defensive line's left and right sides. They prevent opposition wingers from advancing and can also help the assault by moving up the field to add breadth. They are primarily utilised in a back four system, similar to a 4-3-3.

Wing-backs (WBs) are similar to fullbacks but are positioned significantly higher up the field. Wing-backs provide additional support on the wings in offensive formations, necessitating their quickness and one-on-one defence abilities. These players can be found in 5-3-2 or 3-5-2 systems, with three major defenders behind them.

Centre-backs (CBs)

Harry Maguire in Manchester, England
Harry Maguire of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Europa League match against FC Twente at Old Trafford on September 25, 2024, in Manchester, England. Photo: Zohaib Alam
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable jersey numbers: 4, 5
  • Famous players: Franco Baresi, Tony Adams, Harry Maguire

Centre-backs are positioned directly in front of the goalie and are in charge of blocking shots, intercepting passes, and marking the opposing forwards. A normal squad comprises two centre-backs who provide a solid barrier against the opponent's attackers.

Centre midfielders (CMs)

Nicolo' Barella in Empoli, Italy
Nicolo' Barella of FC Internazionale during the Serie A Enilive match between Empoli FC and FC Internazionale at Stadio Carlo Castellani on October 30, 2024, in Empoli, Italy. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable jersey number: 5, 6, 8, 10
  • Famous players: Frank Lampard, Luka Modric, Nicolò Barella

Centre midfielders are versatile players that can play both offensively and defensively. They set the game's tempo, moving the ball from defence to offensive.

The term CM in soccer refers to the centre midfielder's central position in the team's structure. In some formations, multiple central midfielders are deployed, with some dedicated to defensive duties, supporting the backline, and others pushing forward to assist in attack and create plays.

Centre-midfielders come in various types, each serving distinct functions on the pitch. CDMs, or central defensive midfielders, focus primarily on protecting the defensive line and intercepting opposition attacks—often seen in formations with a double pivot.

On the other hand, CAMs, or central attacking midfielders, bring creativity, linking up with forwards to set up scoring opportunities. Centre-midfielders are often known by different names, including:

  • Attacking midfielders
  • Holding midfielders
  • Defensive midfielders
  • Midfield anchor
  • Box-to-box midfielders
  • Playmakers

Winger (LW/RW)

Rodrygo Goes at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid during the La Liga match against CA Osasuna at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 09, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Alvaro Medranda
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable jersey numbers: 7, 11
  • Famous players: Rodrygo, David Beckham, Bukayo Saka

Wingers, who play on the left and right flanks of the midfield, are commonly referred to as the team's "wide players." In some formations, these players play as wide midfielders, identified as Left Midfielder (LM) and Right Midfielder (RM).

Wingers are among the fastest players on the field and possess excellent dribbling ability, which they use to beat opponents and deliver crosses into the opposing penalty area. They play an important role in stretching the opposition's defense, creating space and opportunities for their team's attackers.

Forwards

Harry Kane at Millerntor Stadium
Harry Kane during the Bundesliga match between FC St. Pauli 1910 and FC Bayern München at Millerntor Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Stuart Franklin
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable jersey numbers: 9, 10
  • Famous players: Harry Kane, Thierry Henry, Erling Haaland

Forwards refer to a wide range of attacking positions, including towering target men at centre forward, agile false nines, and inverted wingers who cut inside from wide areas to generate scoring opportunities. Forwards are the primary drivers of the attack, scoring goals and putting pressure on the opposing defence. Common other names for forwards include:

  • Strikers
  • Finishers
  • Center forwards
  • Second strikers
  • Inside forwards

Frequently asked questions

Now that we have discussed each position and its responsibilities, let us look at some frequently asked questions regarding the game. These will provide insight into the subtleties of each role and their impact on team dynamics.

  • What is each position in soccer? Each soccer position has a role in shaping the team's gameplay. Defensive players focus on blocking the opposition's goals, midfielders transition the ball between defense and attack, and forwards aim to score.
  • What is the hardest position in soccer? Opinions differ, but many believe the goalkeeper position is the toughest. According to Soccer Coaching Pro, goalkeepers face continual pressure since they are the last line of defense and are expected to make game-changing saves.
  • What is the most important position in soccer? While every position is important, the central midfielder (CM) frequently influences a game the most. According to Soccer Interaction Academy, central midfielders set the game's pace and connect all regions of the field, directing both defensive and offensive plays.

As explained, every position in soccer is essential, and each player's role is critical to the team's overall performance. When these roles come together, they create soccer's dynamic, unpredictable nature, making it one of the world's most beloved sports.

