The 11 biggest soccer stadiums in the world by capacity

One thing that stands out in soccer, like the beautiful game, is the extensive colossal arenas. From record-breaking attendance to jaw-dropping architecture, these venues redefine the soccer experience.

Melbourne Cricket Ground (L), Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (C), Estadio Azteca (R). The biggest soccer stadiums reflect jaw-dropping architectural brilliance.

The biggest soccer stadiums in the world are awe-inspiring. With their towering stands and electric atmospheres, these arenas showcase human ingenuity and host thrilling matches and unforgettable moments. Discover some of the most extensive soccer venues in the world.

Top 11 biggest soccer stadiums in the world

The biggest soccer stadiums in the world are where the football games are shaped. These magnificent structures host millions of fans, making history with every match played.

We analyzed credible sources such as Best Diplomats, World's Atlas, and Football Ground Guide to bring you this ranking of the biggest soccer stadiums by capacity. They include;

Stadium name Location Capacity Borg El-Arab Stadium Borg El Arab, Egypt 86,000 Bukit Jalil National Stadium Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 87,411 Estadio Azteca Mexico City, Mexico 87,525 Lusail Stadium Lusail, Qatar 88,966 Wembley Stadium, England Wembley, England 90,000 New Administrative Capital Stadium New Administrative Capital, Egypt 93,940 FNB Stadium, South Africa Johannesburg, South Africa 94,736 Rose Bowl, USA Pasadena, California, USA 95,542 Camp Nou Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain 99,354 Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne, Australia 100,024 Rungrado 1st of May Stadium Pyongyang, North Korea 114,000

11. Borg El-Arab Stadium

The stadium is home to the Egypt national team and is used by the Alexandria club Smouha.

Location : Borg El Arab, Egypt

: Borg El Arab, Egypt Opened : 2009

: 2009 Seating capacity: 86,000

Borg El-Arab Stadium was initially commissioned in 2005 as part of Egypt's unsuccessful bid to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The stadium has since hosted iconic soccer games, including the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup and the October 2017 match between Egypt and Congo. It is strategically situated in the Mediterranean Sea resort of Amreya, 25 kilometres west of Alexandria.

10. Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Bukit Jalil National Stadium was officially inaugurated by then-Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad.

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Opened : 1998

: 1998 Seating capacity: 87,411

Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has made history as the largest stadium in Southeast Asia, the fourth largest in Asia, and the fifteenth largest globally. The prestigious stadium has an official seating capacity of 87,411 spectators and has hosted a series of international matches, including the Commonwealth Games and Southeast Asian Games.

9. Estadio Azteca

General view of the Azteca Stadium prior the 15th round match between Cruz Azul and FC Juarez as part of the Torneo Apertura Liga MX at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Opened : 1966

: 1966 Seating capacity: 87,525

Estiado Azteca stadium in Mexico was launched in 1966 and has a seating capacity of over 87,000. The iconic Mexican stadium has made history by hosting two World Cup finals and is also set to host multiple tournaments of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

8. Lusail Stadium

General view of the exterior of the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Location : Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail, Qatar Opened : 2021

: 2021 Seating capacity: 88,966

Lusail Stadium in Qatar is one of the biggest soccer stadiums in the world. With a capacity of 88,966 persons, the magnificent venue hosted the 2022 World Cup final, six group stage games, and fixtures in the Round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals. However, the stadium's capacity is set to be reduced to 40,000.

7. Wembley Stadium, England

General view outside the stadium before the Isuzu FA Trophy Final between FC Halifax Town and Gateshead FC at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Location : Wembley, England

: Wembley, England Opened : 2007

: 2007 Seating capacity: 90,000

With a capacity of 90,000 people, Wembley stands out as England's largest soccer stadium. The venue is known to host the England men's and women's teams, the FA Cup and League Cup finals, and all EFL play-off finals at the end of each season. Additionally, it features world-class amenities, including two partially retractable roof structures and 2,618 toilets.

6. New Administrative Capital Stadium

The stadium is considered one of Egypt's largest ever urban project.

Location : New Administrative Capital, Egypt

: New Administrative Capital, Egypt Opened : 2019

: 2019 Seating capacity: 93,940

The New Administrative Capital Stadium in Egypt's Olympic Sports City is one of soccer's newest arenas. Although not complete, it holds an impressive seating capacity of 93,940 and is set to replace the Cairo International Stadium as Egypt's national football stadium. It will also aid Egypt's bid to host the 2030 World Cup and the 2036 Olympic Games.

5. FNB Stadium, South Africa

FNB Stadium is also home to South Africa's most successful football club, Kaizer Chiefs.

Location : Johannesburg, South Africa

: Johannesburg, South Africa Opened : 1989

: 1989 Seating capacity: 94,736

In 2010, FNB Stadium made history as the first African stadium to host the FIFA World Cup competition match (the final game between the Netherlands and Spain). The iconic stadium, launched in 1989, saw major renovations before the 2010 World Cup.

The stadium was originally built in 1987 with a capacity of 78,000 spectators. For the 2010 World Cup, it was expanded to accommodate more spectators and to meet FIFA's modern standards.

4. Rose Bowl, USA

The stadium was initially built in a horseshoe shape, but it was added to a complete "bowl.

Location : Pasadena, California, USA

: Pasadena, California, USA Opened : 1922

: 1922 Seating capacity: 95,542

Rose Bowl Stadium is located in Pasadena, California and has a seating capacity of over 95,000 people. It stands out as one of the America-based stadiums that hosts soccer matches. For instance, the one-of-a-kind stadium hosted the 1994 World Cup final and has been used as the home ground for MLS stalwarts like the LA Galaxy.

3. Camp Nou, Spain

Although initially planned to be called the Estadi del FC Barcelona, the more popular name Camp Nou was used.

Location: Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain Opened : 1957

: 1957 Seating capacity: 99,354

Camp Nou, located in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, is one of the largest association football stadiums in the world. Since its opening in 1957, it has been best known as the home of the La Liga club Barcelona.

The magnificent venue currently holds 99,354 people, but significant renovations are underway to upgrade it to a 105,000-seat capacity. The renovations are scheduled to be completed by June 2026.

2. Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

Melbourne Cricket Ground is considered the largest stadium in the Southern Hemisphere.

Location : Melbourne, Australia

: Melbourne, Australia Opened: 1853

1853 Seating capacity: 100,024

Launched in 1853, the Melbourne Crickets Ground has been home to major soccer tournaments, including countless World Cup qualifiers. The historic venue has over 100,000 seats, making it the second-largest stadium in the world to host football. Although the stadium has existed since the 19th century, significant renovations have made it suitable for modern competition.

1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, North Korea

The stadium hosts football matches, athletics matches, and Arirang performances.

Location : Pyongyang, North Korea

: Pyongyang, North Korea Opened : 1989

: 1989 Seating capacity: 114,000

Named after its opening date, May 1, 1989, Rungrado 1st of May Stadium is the world's largest soccer stadium. World Atlas states it occupies 20.7 hectares and has an astounding seating capacity of 114,000 people.

The venue hosts multiple sports events, including famous football games such as the historic 2010 AFC Women's Asian Cup final. The stadium's roof features 16 concrete arches evocating a parachute - though they were initially designed to mimic a lotus blossom.

When will the Moroccan stadium be complete?

The Grand Stade Hassan II in Benslimane, Morocco, was scheduled to be completed by 2028. It is poised to become the largest football stadium in the world, with a proposed capacity of 115,000 spectators. This monumental venue is part of Morocco's efforts to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

Designed by architectural firms Oualalou + Choi and Populous, the stadium will be built on a 100-hectare site approximately 38 kilometres north of Casablanca in El Mansouria. This monumental venue features an iconic roof structure designed to resemble a grand moussem tent.

Proposed Stade Hassan II stadium in Morocco is projected to be the largest football stadium in the world with 115,000 capacity.

Where is the largest soccer stadium in the world?

Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, the largest soccer stadium in the world, is located in Pyongyang, North Korea. The stadium serves as the home ground for the North Korean national football team and hosts various other sports events.

Is Barcelona Stadium the biggest in the world?

The Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, is not the largest stadium in the world. However, it is currently the largest stadium in Europe, with a seating capacity of 99,354. The Camp Nou is undergoing renovations as part of the Espai Barça project, which aims to increase its capacity to 105,000 by 2026.

Determining the best football stadium in the world can be subjective, as it often depends on factors like history, atmosphere, design, and personal preference. However, according to Give Me Sport and Khel Now, Santiago Bernabéu, located in Madrid, Spain, is the best football stadium.

This iconic stadium is home to Real Madrid and is celebrated for its rich history. It has hosted numerous prestigious matches, including three European Cup finals.

The biggest soccer stadiums in the world reflect jaw-dropping architectural brilliance and embody the spirit and passion of millions of fans. Each venue offers a unique experience that captures the essence of football culture and the sport's global appeal.

