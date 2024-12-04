The false 9 in soccer explained: What it is and who plays it best

The false 9 in soccer is one of the most fascinating tactical roles. Some of the sport's most brilliant players and tactical brains have used this unique position to disrupt typical defensive sets and break down opposing defences.

Messi in 2011, at Wembley Stadium (L). Bellingham at Anfield in 2024 (C). Firmino at Johan Cruyff Arena in 2022 (R). Photos: Glyn Kirk, Michael Regan, Michael Bulder (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nowadays, players are subjected to more demands than ever before, with most forwards expected to contribute a variety of abilities and traits to their teams. This article investigates what the false 9 is in soccer and who plays it best.

What is false 9 in soccer?

This is a position where a soccer player starts as a central striker but moves into midfield to disturb opponents and create space for teammates. Unlike typical strikers who are just concerned with scoring, a person in this position participates in build-up play and frequently serves as a creative player.

When the false 9 player descends deeper, defenders have two options: follow them and leave space behind for attackers, or stand back and let the player progress unopposed.

This technique has the potential to undermine defensive lines. Despite their playmaking position, false 9s are expected to finish chances like traditional strikers when they come.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the match against Athletic Club at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on June 04, 2023, in Madrid. Photo: Florencia Tan Jun (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is it called the false nine position?

Soccer positions are frequently named after the numbers that players typically wear. A defensive midfielder is a "Number 6," but a centre-attacking midfielder is a "Number 10."

Similarly, goal-scoring forwards are known as "Number 9s." When a striker lowers deeper to play a creative role, they defy standard roles and become a "False 9."

Though classified as attackers, False 9s play a more complex role that necessitates technical skill, vision, and tactical knowledge. During the 2010/11 season, Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi made this role popular in Barcelona.

What is the difference between false 9 and number 10?

While the false nine and number 10 share playmaking responsibilities, their biggest difference is their starting locations. A number 10 plays as an advanced midfielder behind the striker, focusing on important passes and connecting midfield and attack. In contrast, a false 9 begins as a striker but moves deeper to destabilise defences.

Arsenal's central midfielder Martin Odegaard during the EPL match against Nottingham Forest FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

While both roles require creativity and vision, the false nine focuses on off-ball movement to disrupt defenders. The number 10 concentrates on directing play in the final third.

The false 9 formation

The role is widely used in a 4-3-3 formation, as demonstrated by Roberto Firmino at Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp. As the New York Times states, Firmino linked Liverpool's midfield trio to wide players Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

Roberto Firmino provided possibilities for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané to exploit full-back and centre-back openings by dropping into the half-space between the opposition's defence and midfield. His selfless playmaking was critical to the team's success, allowing direct runs from the wingers.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on June 24, 2020 in Liverpool. Photo: Sebastian Frej

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola employed Lionel Messi as a false nine in a different way. While Firmino concentrated on creating space for wide attackers, Messi prioritised central control.

Messi dropped into midfield, converting the 4-3-3 into a 4-2-4. The club achieved numerical superiority with Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi, allowing Barcelona to dominate the midfield. As Goal.com states, Messi told La Liga on DAZN:

"When I arrived at Barca we had a 3-4-3 formation, which was tricky for me because I was playing in the upper part of the diamond. I was a playmaker used to what I’d been doing since I was little, moving around with a lot of freedom."

History of the false nine position

The false nine role is believed to have originated at Corinthians, one of the top teams in one of the best leagues in the world, Brazil's Serie A, during the late 1890s. Center-forward G.O. Smith prioritised feeding wingers with through balls over staying high up the pitch, as attackers typically did.

In the 1920s, River Plate's centre-forward was referred to as the "conductor" of their five-man attack. In the 1930s, Austria's "Wunderteam," led by Matthias Sindelar, used the role to upset defenders by diving deep. Nándor Hidegkuti and Péter Palotás, members of Hungary's renowned 1950s team, used a similar strategy.

Danish footballer Michael Laudrup playing for the Spanish club FC Barcelona in the early 1990s. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Johan Cruyff implemented the strategy at Barcelona, usually using Michael Laudrup as a false nine in a fluid 4-3-3 formation. Decades later, Francesco Totti performed admirably in the role under Luciano Spalletti at Roma during the 2006/07 season.

Several top footballers have redefined and modernised the false nine role, each bringing their unique style to it. Notable examples include Lionel Messi, Roberto Firmino, Karim Benzema, Jude Bellingham, and Kai Havertz.

Frequently asked questions

This role in soccer has a rich history and continues to evolve with modern interpretations by some of the game's biggest stars. Below are answers to some common questions about this fascinating tactical position.

What is the difference between 9 and false 9? A conventional number 9 plays as a central striker, keeping high up the pitch to be the focal point of the attack. In contrast, the false 9 moves deeper into midfield and serves more as a playmaker.

A conventional number 9 plays as a central striker, keeping high up the pitch to be the focal point of the attack. In contrast, the false 9 moves deeper into midfield and serves more as a playmaker. Is Messi a false 9? Under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, Messi thrived in this role. By dropping into midfield, Messi forced defenders to leave their positions, creating space for his teammates to exploit.

Under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, Messi thrived in this role. By dropping into midfield, Messi forced defenders to leave their positions, creating space for his teammates to exploit. Is Bellingham a false 9? Jude Bellingham is not a traditional false 9, but his recent performances at Real Madrid and England have seen him operate in advanced areas, akin to a shadow striker.

Jude Bellingham is not a traditional false 9, but his recent performances at Real Madrid and England have seen him operate in advanced areas, akin to a shadow striker. Is Harry Kane a false 9? Harry Kane is not a pure false 9, but he possesses qualities that make him similar. Known for dropping deep to link play and deliver pinpoint passes, Kane often blurs the line between a traditional striker and a false 9.

The false 9 in soccer is a revolutionary tactical role that has shaped the modern game. With its emphasis on creativity, movement, and intelligence, it continues to be a weapon for teams seeking to break down even the most organised defences.

