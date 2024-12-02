What is a right-wing in soccer? Position and role overview

As birds' wings provide balance, stability, and propulsion, wingers offer width, support, and attacking thrust. Traditionally, the 4-4-2 formation in soccer favours wingers. However, in modern times, many have imbibed the 4-4-3 formation, which increases and emphasises the necessity of the right-wing in soccer.

A right-winger in soccer plays on the right side of the field. They support the team's attack by providing width and delivering crosses into the box. Though they used to be known for wearing the number 7 jersey, the emphasis is no longer placed on it in modern soccer.

What is a right-wing in soccer?

Right-wing in soccer is an attacking position played near the right touchline. Typically, right-wingers are right-footed or two-footed, allowing them to control the ball effectively on the right side. As Sport Monks published, former FC Bayern player Philipp Lahm once said:

The beauty of football is that everyone can contribute in their own way, no matter how big or small their role.

As true as this statement is, wingers like Liverpool Egyptian King Mohamed Salah have proven that their role and contribution to the team's success is big. The right-wing in soccer is crucial in a team's attacking strategy. By staying wide, right-wingers open up space in the middle, thus providing options for their teammates and exploiting open spaces to deliver crosses into the box.

David Beckham is a legendary right winger known for his exceptional long-crossing ability, precision passing, and set-piece expertise. During his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and the English national team, he exemplified as a skilled right winger.

Winger position in soccer

Wingers operate on the left or right flank of the soccer field, providing width and attacking threat. They support forwards with precise passes and crosses while tracking back to assist their full-back in defensive duties.

What is the role of the right winger in soccer?

The role and responsibilities of RWs in soccer are tricky as they handle both offensive and defensive tasks. Below is a list of what they do on the pitch, which also applies to left-wingers.

Providing width

Wingers play on the sides of the field to give their team more space to attack. By staying wide, they pull the opposing team's defence apart, making it easier for their team to score.

Crossing and delivering assists

They send accurate crosses into the box, which creates scoring chances. Right-wingers read and anticipate passes from midfield, make timely runs to receive the ball, and create opportunities to cross or shoot.

Beating defenders

One of their aims is to use speed, skill, and trickery to outmanoeuvre defenders, creating scoring chances. They can beat opponents with quick passes, link-up play, or clever moves, making them unpredictable and difficult to defend against.

Tracking back and defending

Right-wingers help their team defend by tracking back and supporting the right-back. They use their speed and agility to win the ball back and prevent the other team from scoring, especially when their team is caught out of position.

Effective positioning

Right-wingers strategically position themselves to create space, stretch defences, and provide passing options. Analysing the opponent's defence, they identify weaknesses, make penetrating runs, and deliver crosses.

What are the skills of a right winger?

You must possess these traits and attributes to become a good right-winger:

Speed

Right-wingers need to be fast to beat defenders and create scoring chances. Speed helps them get past opponents, make space, and attack. Former right winger Antonio Valencia is known as one of the fastest soccer players in the world.

Dribbling and ball control

As a right-winger, you need strong dribbling and ball-control skills to beat defenders and maintain possession. To achieve this, you must practice with both feet, master different techniques, and keep the ball close to your body to control and manoeuvre it effectively. Garrincha, famously known as "The King of Dribble," exemplifies this skill better.

Other skills required are:

Endurance;

Agility and stamina;

Crossing and passing;

Shooting and finishing;

Smart positioning and off-the-ball movement.

Who are the best wingers in the world?

Below is a list of the greatest wingers of all time. These wingers are the best because they are fast, skilled, and great at scoring goals.

Best right-wingers

Here is a list of some of the best right-wingers in football history:

George Best (formerly Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Angel Di Maria (formerly Paris Saint-Germain)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Gareth Bale (formerly Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid)

Best left-wingers

This list of left-wingers showcases goal-scorers and record-breakers in soccer:

Neymar Jr. (Saudi club Al Hilal)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Ryan Giggs (formerly Manchester United)

Eden Hazard (formerly Real Madrid)

Ronaldinho (formerly Barcelona)

Is Messi a right-winger?

According to Transfermrk, Inter Miami CF is a right-winger who is one of the best wingers in the world. Occasionally, he plays as a midfielder, depending on the team's formation for a match.

Is the right wing the same as a right midfielder?

In football, they are often used interchangeably, which refers to a non-defender on the right side of the pitch. However, a right winger tends to focus more on attacking, while a right midfielder has more defensive responsibilities.

Is 11 left or right wing in soccer?

In soccer, 11 is the number for the left winger, while 7 is the number for the right winger. Because of their position, the left winger must create scoring opportunities and balance the attack.

What is the hardest position in soccer?

Per Player Maker, the goalkeeper is often considered the hardest position. They must be good at catching, throwing, and kicking the ball, making quick decisions and handling pressure. One mistake can cost their team a goal.

The right-wing in soccer requires players with numerous skills and tasks. Hence, it is one of the most demanding positions in soccer.

