What does an attacking midfielder do? Key duties explained

In football, an attacking midfielder is typically regarded as the team's creative engine. This player bridges the gap between the midfield and the attack, organising plays and propelling the team forward.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on December 01, 2024 (L). Martin Ødegaard of Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on March 12, 2024 (R). Photos: Chris Lee, David Price (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A midfielder is often considered the heartbeat of any soccer team. But what precisely is an attacking midfielder's function, and how does it vary from other positions? Let us break it down.

Understanding the attacking midfielder position

The attacking midfielder is a midfield or forward who plays in an advanced midfield position, usually between central midfield and the team's forwards, with a primarily offensive role. He is often referred to as CAM (Central Attacking Midfielder) or AM (Attacking Midfielder).

Attacking midfield can be classified as left or right (similar to an inverted winger), free 8, or central attacking midfield, depending on their position on the pitch, but they are always behind the attackers.

Free 8 position in the midfield

These central midfielders have more flexibility to roam offensively, contributing heavily to attacking play while also performing defensive duties. Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have held this position at Manchester City.

In this scenario, Manchester City will pair two creative midfielders, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, in centre midfield with someone like Rodri or Gündoğan. Following the initial 4-3-3 shape, the wing backs form a 3 with the central midfielder, while the free 8s move forward.

In possession, the formation transitions into a 2-3-5 structure. Regarding Kevin De Bruyne's frequent role in this setup, Pep Guardiola remarked in an interview as quoted by The Independent:

"When you attack the final third, he can move with freedom [to the] right or left and make his incredible talent."

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta BC on December 10, 2024, in Bergamo, Italy. Photo: Image Photo Agency (modified by author)

Source: Original

Key roles of an attacking midfielder

So, what do attacking midfielders do? The role covers a wide range of responsibilities based on team tactics, formations, and the player's specific skill set. Here are the primary responsibilities:

1. Playmaking

Most attacking midfielders are creative playmakers (CAMs) who often wear jersey number 10 or 8. They are typically mobile, creative, and highly skilled players, recognised for their deft touch, technical, dribbling, vision, long-range shooting, and passing brilliance.

2. Attacking movements

Attacking midfielders also play a more vertical role, acting as secondary strikers by linking up play, holding the ball, or delivering the final pass. Attacking midfielders destabilise defensive frameworks by drifting into pockets of space, creating opportunities for teammates.

3. Scoring goals

Many attacking midfielders have an excellent eye for goal. They contribute with long-range shoots, finishes within the box, and well-timed runs to capitalise on chances.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City controls the Ball during the UEFA Champions League match against Juventus at Allianz Stadium on December 11, 2024, in Turin, Italy. Photo: GSI

Source: Getty Images

Attacking midfielder vs defensive midfielder

A CDM (central defensive midfielder) in football prioritises covering the defense and breaking up opponent assaults, whereas an attacking midfielder focuses on creativity and forward play. The attacking midfielder plays more offensively, while the CDM is essential for defensive solidity.

Attacking midfielder vs striker

While a striker focuses primarily on goal-scoring, an offensive midfielder also creates chances. The CAM role necessitates adaptability, as players frequently drop deep to launch attacks or drift wide to exploit opportunities.

Best attacking midfielders of all time

Some of football history's most renowned players have succeeded as attacking midfielders. Here are some legendary names:

Zinedine Zidane: He spent his senior career at Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, and Real Madrid. This French great achieved numerous individual awards as a player, including FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000, and 2003 and the 1998 Ballon d'Or.

He spent his senior career at Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, and Real Madrid. This French great achieved numerous individual awards as a player, including FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000, and 2003 and the 1998 Ballon d'Or. Ronaldinho: The Brazilian formerly played in Europe for Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and AC Milan. Be Soccer states that Ronaldinho is the only player in history to have won the World Cup, Copa América, Confederations Cup, Champions League, Copa Libertadores, and the Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian formerly played in Europe for Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and AC Milan. Be Soccer states that Ronaldinho is the only player in history to have won the World Cup, Copa América, Confederations Cup, Champions League, Copa Libertadores, and the Ballon d'Or. Johan Cruyff: He is regarded as one of history's best players and the greatest Dutch footballer of all time, having won the Ballon d'Or three times in 1971, 1973, and 1974. Cruyff, a coach who advocated the Total Football philosophy, spent the majority of his playing career with Ajax and Barcelona.

He is regarded as one of history's best players and the greatest Dutch footballer of all time, having won the Ballon d'Or three times in 1971, 1973, and 1974. Cruyff, a coach who advocated the Total Football philosophy, spent the majority of his playing career with Ajax and Barcelona. Michel Platini: Platini also won the Ballon d'Or three years in a row, in 1983, 1984, and 1985, and finished seventh in the FIFA Player of the Century voting. He played for Nancy, Saint-Étienne, and Juventus.

Luka Modric of Real Madrid CF with the ball during the LaLiga EA Sports match against Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas on December 14, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Mateo Villalba

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Now that we have covered the fundamentals of an attacking midfielder, from tactical roles to the best players to ever play the position, let us tackle some of the most often-asked questions about this dynamic function in football.

Is attacking midfielder a hard position? It is regarded as a difficult position in soccer due to the high degree of technical talent necessary, which includes superb passing, dribbling, game vision, and the ability to generate scoring opportunities by breaking down opposition defences.

It is regarded as a difficult position in soccer due to the high degree of technical talent necessary, which includes superb passing, dribbling, game vision, and the ability to generate scoring opportunities by breaking down opposition defences. What is the role of a midfielder in football? In football, a midfielder's function is to play directly in the middle of the field, between the defence and the forwards.

In football, a midfielder's function is to play directly in the middle of the field, between the defence and the forwards. Do attacking midfielders score goals? While their major function is to generate opportunities for strikers and connect the midfield to the attack, they are frequently positioned in advanced parts of the game, allowing them to get into scoring positions.

An attacking midfielder continues to play an important role in modern football. Whether as a playmaker, shadow striker, or free 8, this position necessitates a distinct combination of technical ability, vision, and movement.

READ ALSO: The false 9 in soccer explained: What it is and who plays it best

Briefly published an article about the false 9 in soccer. Nowadays, players are subjected to more demands than ever before, with most forwards expected to contribute a variety of abilities and traits to their teams.

This makes the false 9 position one of the most fascinating tactical roles. Some of the sport's most brilliant players and tactical brains have used this unique position to disrupt typical defensive sets and break down opposing defences.

Source: Briefly News