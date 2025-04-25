A thunderous 24th-minute strike from Taher Mohamed proved the difference, handing Al Ahly a vital 1-0 win and sealing their progression in the CAF Champions League

Sundowns showed early intent as Tashreeq Morris narrowly missed with a left-footed effort in the 6th minute, signalling the visitors’ attacking ambitions

The Sundowns goalkeeper pulled off a crucial save in the 33rd minute, preventing a second Al Ahly goal and keeping his side’s hopes alive deep into the clash

Record African champions Al Ahly proved their pedigree once again as they edged Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in a tense CAF Champions League showdown in Cairo. A stunning first-half strike from Taher Mohamed was enough to send the Red Devils through to the next round, while the South African giants bowed out despite a spirited performance.

Al Ahly sink Mamelodi Sundowns and boot them out of CAF Champions League

The CAF Champions League clash between Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns began with electric energy as both teams looked to take control early. By the 5th minute, it was clear that this would be a tightly-contested affair, with neither side willing to concede ground in the opening exchanges.

Tashreeq threatens early On

Just a minute later, Sundowns forward Tashreeq Morris made his intentions clear, firing a left-footed shot just past the upright. It was an early warning for the hosts, signalling that Rulani Mokwena’s men were not in Cairo to sit back.

Taher Mohamed breaks the deadlock

In the 24th minute, the breakthrough came—and it was a moment of sheer quality. Al Ahly’s Taher Mohamed unleashed a powerful strike that flew past Ronwen Williams, giving the Red Devils a crucial lead. The strike not only shook the net but also the momentum of the game, placing the Egyptians ahead on aggregate (1-0).

Williams keeps Sundowns alive

Al Ahly looked to capitalise on their lead, but Ronwen Williams had other ideas. In the 33rd minute, the Sundowns shot-stopper made a sharp save at the near post, denying what could have been a second goal for the hosts and keeping the tie within reach for the South Africans.

VAR denies Sundowns crucial penalty shout

In the 67th minute, Mamelodi Sundowns were left frustrated after Lucas Ribeiro appeared to be brought down inside the penalty area. The referee initially waved play on, but the incident was referred to the Video Assistant Referee for a closer look. After reviewing the footage, the official stood by the original decision and chose not to award the penalty, much to the dismay of the visiting side who were desperately chasing an equaliser.

Source: Briefly News