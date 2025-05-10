Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has been appointed as the new National Director of Miss Supranational South Africa

Her appointment comes after the Miss SA organisation pulled out of the international pageant

She expressed excitement about uplifting young women and confirmed that SA’s new representative will be announced soon, ahead of the June pageant in Poland

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, the wife of Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala, is once again making headlines — but this time, it's not just for her grace or glamour. The 2010 Miss SA titleholder has been named the new national director of Miss Supranational South Africa, cementing her status as a key player in South Africa’s pageantry and women empowerment space.

Leadership role amid pageant shake-up

Her appointment comes shortly after the Miss South Africa organisation officially pulled out of the Miss Supranational pageant, a move that stirred debate within the pageant community. With this transition, the local pageant scene has had to adapt, and Bokang’s leadership represents a fresh, strategic direction to ensure South African queens continue to have international exposure.

“I'm deeply honoured. This platform is not just about beauty, but about equipping young women with the confidence and tools to make lasting impacts in their communities.”

She shared in a recent statement.

Shabba beams with pride.

Siphiwe Tshabalala, one of South Africa’s most iconic footballers, showed his support on Instagram, celebrating his wife’s latest achievement. The couple, often seen as one of Mzansi’s power duos, continues to inspire through both personal milestones and professional excellence.

Poland awaits SA’s next queen.

According to Montjane-Tshabalala, this year’s Miss Supranational pageant will be held in June in Poland. Although the Miss SA organisation is no longer involved, the newly appointed director has confirmed that South Africa will still send a representative — with the official announcement expected soon.

Bokang’s rise to leadership also highlights a broader trend: former titleholders stepping into mentorship and governance roles, helping shape the future of the industry they once graced.

A win for South African women

Beyond pageantry, Montjane-Tshabalala has consistently used her platform to uplift women. From motivational speaking to launching empowerment initiatives, she’s proven that her crown was just the beginning of a far-reaching impact.

Her new role is not only a personal victory but a national one — signalling hope, growth, and a continued global presence for South Africa on the pageant stage.

Mzansi’s favourite couple keeps serving love and legacy

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala’s latest milestone adds to a beautiful narrative the couple has been building in recent times.

A video of Siphiwe Tshabalala dancing with his wife recently went viral, melting hearts across social media. Shared to mark the anniversary of his unforgettable 2010 World Cup goal, the moment reminded Mzansi why the Tshabalalas remain couple goals in every sense — thriving in love, purpose, and legacy.

