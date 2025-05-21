South African golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen are part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delegation to the White House, aiming to use golf diplomacy to strengthen ties with US President Donald Trump

Stellenbosch FC owner and billionaire Johann Rupert, who has longstanding ties with Trump, helped facilitate the meeting and lobbied for the renewal of AGOA alongside Els during a prior visit to Mar-a-Lago

The presence of successful white Afrikaner sportsmen in the delegation serves to challenge Trump’s claims of racial persecution in South Africa, highlighting post-apartheid progress through sport

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lean on sporting legends Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, alongside Stellenbosch FC owner and billionaire businessman Johann Rupert, in a strategic bid to win favour with US President Donald Trump during a high-stakes meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

The surprising inclusion of the two golf icons, both former Major champions, signals a deliberate attempt to appeal to Trump’s well-known love of the game. Local media reports suggest Els, nicknamed “The Big Easy”, played a central role in convincing Trump to agree to the meeting, which comes amid strained diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Sporting Stars Lead Trade Talks

At the centre of Ramaphosa’s US visit is South Africa’s desire to preserve the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which is due to expire in September. The agreement provides tariff-free access to the US market for various South African exports, including citrus fruits, vehicles, and nuts.

Johann Rupert, who owns Betway Premiership club Stellenbosch FC and heads the Swiss-based luxury conglomerate Richemont, confirmed that he and Els visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in early 2024 to lobby for AGOA’s renewal. Rupert has known Trump since 1996 and has previously shared a golf course with both Trump and Els.

“Ernie was actually the one who got Trump to listen. Golf opens doors,” Rupert reportedly told News 24.

Golfers carry symbolic weight

Els and Goosen, both Afrikaners and global ambassadors for South African sport, now find themselves at the centre of an international diplomatic effort. Their success stories sharply contrast Trump’s controversial claims of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa , a narrative also backed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South African-born tech mogul Elon Musk.

Rather than victims, Els and Goosen represent triumph and international acclaim in post-apartheid South Africa. Their presence in Washington could help soften political tensions by showcasing a different reality of white South Africans thriving in sport.

No Comment from Presidency

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, declined to confirm the final delegation or provide further details on Rupert and Els’s roles. However, with trade relations on the line, South Africa is betting that its sporting greats can swing more than just golf clubs in Washington.

