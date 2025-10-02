Hugo Broos has spoken out for the first time since Bafana Bafana were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player

The coach addressed questions of responsibility, explaining where the blame lies and how the team plans to move forward after the controversial ruling

Despite the setback, Broos emphasised that South Africa is still in contention and is focused on giving everything in the final two qualifiers to secure their place in the tournament

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has finally addressed the Teboho Mokoena issue that led to South Africa losing three points and dropping to second place in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Mokoena played against Lesotho in March despite being ineligible due to the accumulation of two yellow cards, prompting FIFA to forfeit the match in favour of Lesotho with a 3-0 scoreline.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match. Image: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

On Thursday, 2 October, while announcing the squad for the remaining qualifiers against Zimbabwe on 10 October and Rwanda on 14 October, Broos spoke publicly about the incident for the first time since FIFA’s ruling.

Broos told SABC1 that he was fully aware of everything that had happened over the past two weeks but insisted that Bafana Bafana were still very much in contention.

He noted that after the game against Nigeria, South Africa had been three points ahead and still needed to win the last two matches.

See the tweet below:

He questioned the widespread doubts surrounding the team, asking why people assumed Benin would win their final two games while South Africa would not.

Broos admitted that he had initially felt down when he first read the letter about the point deduction, but said that within an hour, he had resolved to prove that the setback would not prevent the team from qualifying.

Teboho Mokoena was fielded against Lesotho in March even though he was ineligible to play. Image: VISIONHAUS

Source: Getty Images

Accountability for the Mokoena incident

Addressing the question of responsibility, Broos acknowledged that he, as head coach, was ultimately accountable.

He said he should have known which players had accumulated yellow cards. He also noted that his technical staff had failed to inform him about Mokoena’s situation, the team manager did not follow up, and the player himself did not speak up.

Broos further added that the administration of SAFA shared some responsibility and emphasised that everyone knew who was at fault. He urged fans and stakeholders to stop focusing on blame and instead support the team in the upcoming matches.

Focus on the remaining World Cup Qualifiers

Broos concluded by pledging that the team would give 100% in the final two qualifiers. He said that, for him, the point deduction had become an extra motivation, and he encouraged fans to continue backing Bafana Bafana as they fought to secure qualification.

See the video below:

Lucas Radebe gets honoured in the UK

Briefly News previously reported that Leeds United officially welcomed South African football legend Lucas Radebe as its first-ever global ambassador, a role that will see the former Bafana Bafana captain promote the club’s history, values, and community spirit across the globe.

The announcement, made on September 28, 2025, was met with widespread acclaim, with supporters hailing Radebe as the embodiment of everything Leeds stands for.

Source: Briefly News