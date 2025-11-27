Former Kaizer Chiefs star Collins Mbesume has explained why Orlando Pirates were knocked out of the CAF Champions League this season.

The Soweto giants were knocked out of the competition by Saint Eloi Lupopo, after the Congolese side won the first leg of the tie at home, while the Buccaneers pulled a comeback in the second leg, but they lost on penalties.

Mbesuma, who played for both Pirates and Chiefs, criticized Buccaneers coach Abdeslam Ouaddou for his tactics in the second leg of the CAF Champions League. The retired striker told SoccerBeat that he did not understand what the coach was trying to achieve against Lupopo when the game went to penalties. He added that he expected strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Evidence Makgopa to start, noting that in the Champions League, teams need a forward capable of handling aerial balls and linking up play.

Mbesuma argued that Pirates should have started the second leg with either Makgopa or Mabasa upfront. Instead, the team relied on Yanela Mbuthuma, who came on in the second half and scored. “If Pirates were clever, they would have won that game in the first half,” he said, explaining that Lupopo’s narrow defending forced Pirates to play on the wings, but they failed to cross the ball effectively due to the absence of a target man.

The former Chiefs star emphasized that in African competitions, crosses are essential. “Everyone wanted to penetrate, but Lupopo were defending in their box; you can’t play a passing game,” he said. Despite their elimination from the Champions League, Pirates can still focus on the Betway Premiership, having already won the MTN8 trophy in September.

Source: Briefly News