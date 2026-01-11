South African DJ and record producer Prince Kaybee has commended Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi for embracing a new chapter in his love life with Rachel John following his divorce from his marriage with Rachel Kolisi.

The Boks star attracted media attention this week when he went public with his relationship with the Dutch-born social media influencer during a getaway in Zimbabwe.

Siya ended his eight-year marriage to Rachel Kolisi in October 2024, and the former South African celebrity couple are parents to two children.

Prince Kaybee hails Siya Kolisi

Prince Kaybee took to his official X(formerly known as Twitter) handle to share his thoughts after Siya Kolisi decided to make the public aware of his new relationship with Rachel John, despite the social media influencer being ten years younger than him.

The tweet showcased moments from the couple’s love-filled trip to Zimbabwe, where they went public with their romance.

“My GOAT," the music DJ and producer reacted to the viral videos of Siya Kolisi shared on X.

Earlier this week, a video showing Siya and Rachel getting on a boat ferry in Zimbabwe gained widespread attention. In the footage, the pair can be seen smiling and waving at a fan who spotted them.

Dhlomo reacts to Kolisi's relationship status

Just like Prince Kaybee, South African personality Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Siya Kolisi’s latest relationship.

The Kaya FM DJ humorously noted the Springbok captain is now dating a woman who shares the same name as his former partner.

“He must have tattooed the name on his body or something…” He joked with his tweet on X.

Source: Briefly News