CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has responded strongly to criticism surrounding the decision to shift the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from its traditional two-year cycle to a four-year format, insisting the move is designed to strengthen African football rather than weaken it.

Speaking at a tense closing press conference, Motsepe addressed sustained media scrutiny over CAF’s new strategic direction, following his announcement four weeks earlier that AFCON would no longer be staged biennially. He defended the decision as part of a broader reform agenda aimed at long-term growth.

Under the revised calendar, the newly introduced African Nations League will replace AFCON in the intervening years. Motsepe believes the competition will generate significantly higher revenue for CAF’s Member Associations, highlighted by a proposed prize purse of $10 million for the overall champions.

Concerns emerged during the tournament suggesting the restructuring had been approved without adequate consultation with Member Associations. Motsepe firmly rejected those claims, stating that the decision had full backing and expressing confidence in a format that will be regionally hosted annually, except during World Cup qualification years.

Matches will be played across the September, October and November FIFA international windows, culminating in a finals tournament hosted at a single venue. The finals will feature champions from CAF’s six zones: CECAFA, COSAFA, WAFU A, WAFU B, UNAF and UNIFFAC.

Motsepe revealed that the reform process took several years to finalise and was unanimously endorsed by CAF’s leadership. He noted that while the African Super League had shown promise during its pilot phase, it failed to progress due to disagreements with financial partners over funding terms.

He also highlighted substantial increases in prize money across CAF competitions, including the Champions League and Confederation Cup, arguing that Africa’s 54 football nations are best placed to determine what serves the continent’s interests.

According to Motsepe, AFCON’s commercial returns fall well short of the revenue projections for the African Nations League, reinforcing CAF’s confidence in the new model. He added that CAF’s financial support to Member Associations has grown significantly since he assumed office, rising from $150,000 to $400,000.

Motsepe concluded by stressing that CAF’s leadership remains committed to African football and accountable to its stakeholders, expressing confidence that the outcomes of these reforms will ultimately validate the decisions taken.

