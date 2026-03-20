Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa national football team, has delivered a scathing assessment of Confederation of African Football, accusing the governing body of inconsistently enforcing its own rules after a contentious incident in the tournament final.

Broos emphasized that his criticism was not aimed at either Senegal national football team or Morocco national football team, but squarely at CAF’s management of events. The Belgian coach highlighted a key episode during the final, claiming that Senegal players left the field for 17 minutes—an action he insists should have resulted in immediate sanctions.

He voiced frustration at what he described as a lack of decisive action, arguing that the controversy could have been avoided entirely if CAF had intervened promptly. In his view, failure to act at that moment has now led to unnecessary debate and confusion.

The comments arrive at a time when CAF’s leadership is under increasing scrutiny, particularly regarding its handling of high-profile matches. Critics suggest that delayed decisions and inconsistent rulings could damage the credibility of major tournaments.

Although the final itself was filled with tension and excitement, the aftermath is now shifting attention away from the game and toward deeper concerns about transparency, accountability, and consistency within African football’s top governing structures.

Source: Briefly News