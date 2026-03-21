Kaizer Chiefs have been hit with another injury blow as vice-captain Zitha Kwinika missed their recent encounter with Magesi FC.

The Glamour Boys secured consecutive Betway Premiership victories on Saturday, defeating the relegation-threatened side 2-0 at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

In their prior fixture, Amakhosi edged past Durban City 1-0, with Glody Lilepo netting the lone goal of the game.

Lilepo continued to influence proceedings against Dikwena Tsa Meetse, setting up Wandile Duba’s opener in the 32nd minute.

Second-half substitute Mfundo Vilakazi sealed the win in the 84th minute, ensuring the team claimed all three points.

The Naturena-based club climbed to fourth place on the league table, just a point shy of third-placed AmaZulu, despite having played two fewer matches.

Ahead of the Magesi clash, Chiefs confirmed Kwinika had joined their growing list of sidelined players, which already included Rushwin Dortley, Ethan Chislett, Reeve Frosler, George Matlou, and Nkanyiso Shinga.

“There are three changes to the starting lineup compared to the last match: McCarthy replaces the injured Zitha Kwinika in defense, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo comes in for Siphesihle Ndlovu in midfield, and winger Pule Mmodi is preferred over Ashley Du Preez,” the club announced.

Chiefs will now focus on their upcoming Betway Premiership fixture at ORBIT College on Monday, April 6.

Source: Briefly News