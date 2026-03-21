Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has expressed confidence in young forward Wandile Duba, believing the striker can continue to develop after netting his first goal of the season.

The Glamour Boys secured back-to-back victories with a 2-0 triumph over Magesi FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Duba, 21, broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, and Mfundo Vilakazi later wrapped up the win six minutes from full time after coming on in the second half.

This result lifted the Naturena-based team to fourth place, just one point shy of third-placed AmaZulu, who have two matches in hand.

Kaze praised Duba for finally opening his scoring account after 11 appearances and a single assist this season.

“Wandile Duba hasn’t had a lot of game time, but scoring this goal will boost his confidence,” Kaze told SuperSport TV. “It’s encouraging to see players stepping up as we approach the season’s final stretch. We’ll need everyone contributing to finish strongly.”

Kaizer Chiefs will next face ORBIT College away on Monday, April 6.

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Source: Briefly News