Kaizer Chiefs are gearing up to strengthen their squad once more during the upcoming Premier Soccer League off-season transfer window.

One of the players attracting attention from the Glamour Boys is Stellenbosch and Bafana Bafana defender Thabo Moloisane. The 27-year-old versatile centre-back has also reportedly drawn interest from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Moloisane has been a standout figure for Stellenbosch since leaving the now-defunct Maritzburg United in 2013. During his time with the Cape Winelands club, he has contributed four goals and three assists across 107 appearances.

His current contract expires at the end of this season. While Stellenbosch is keen to secure his services with a new deal, Moloisane has yet to put pen to paper, according to the club’s CEO Rob Benadie.

Benadie stated to iDiski Times, “To be completely transparent, we want Thabo to stay. We’ve offered him a contract, but he hasn’t signed it yet. This means he is effectively a free agent and is eligible to sign a pre-contract elsewhere.”

He added, “From what I understand through him and his agent, he hasn’t committed to any club so far. We have a limited budget, so if we allocate funds to one player, it affects others. We offered him a competitive deal, and now it’s up to him to decide whether to remain with us or explore other options. We will plan for both outcomes.”

The key question now is whether Kaizer Chiefs will move quickly to secure Moloisane before rival clubs swoop in.

Source: Briefly News