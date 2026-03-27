Hugo Broos has maintained that Bafana Bafana delivered an impressive overall performance against Panama national football team, but admitted a costly lapse led to the opening goal.

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Edgar Bárcenas gave Panama the lead in the first half following an errant pass from Khuliso Mudau, before Oswin Appollis restored parity after the interval.

Speaking after the match, Broos expressed satisfaction with his team’s overall display, though he pointed to the preventable nature of Panama’s goal and his side’s lack of cutting edge in attack.

He noted that South Africa controlled large portions of the game, creating numerous chances while showing strong structure, movement, and link-up play. However, he stressed that the goal conceded stemmed from a poor decision under pressure, highlighting that in such situations, clearing the ball would have been the safer option rather than attempting to build from the back.

Broos also acknowledged another defensive lapse that nearly resulted in a second goal for Panama after possession was cheaply surrendered. Despite these moments, he emphasized that his side generated enough opportunities to win the match and described the failure to convert them as a major disappointment.6

Source: Briefly News