Kaizer Chiefs are facing a major personnel crunch following another blow to their squad. Injury troubles continue to mount at Naturena, leaving the team stretched thin.

Kwinika Out for the Season

Zitha Kwinika has been confirmed unavailable for the rest of the season. Alongside him, Nkanyiso Shinga and George Matlou will also miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, intensifying Chiefs’ challenges as they tackle a tough fixture schedule. Rushwin Dortley remains sidelined following knee surgery, while Given Msimango has only recently returned from a long-term injury and is still regaining match fitness. Inacio Miguel will sit out the next two games after collecting his eighth yellow card against Magesi. The Portugal-born Angola international now has a remarkable 18 yellow cards from 53 appearances for the club.

Upcoming Fixtures for Chiefs

After back-to-back Betway Premiership victories against Durban City and Magesi, Chiefs are closing in on a top-three finish. They are just one point behind third-placed AmaZulu, but hold the advantage of two games in hand.

Tue, 7 Apr: Orbit College vs Chiefs

Sun, 12 Apr: Chiefs vs TS Galaxy

Wed, 15 Apr: Magesi vs Chiefs

Sat, 18 Apr: Polokwane vs Chiefs

Sat, 25 Apr: Pirates vs Chiefs

Tue, 28 Apr: Siwelele vs Chiefs

Wed, 6 May: Sundowns vs Chiefs

Sun, 10 May: Sekhukhune vs Chiefs

Sat, 16 May: AmaZulu vs Chiefs

Sat, 23 May: Chiefs vs Chippa

Defensive Reinforcements on the Horizon?

Reports suggest Chiefs are looking to strengthen their central defense by pursuing Bright Ndlovu and Thabo Moloisane. Ndlovu, previously with Sekhukhune, joined Babina Noko in 2024, while Moloisane has long been a target following consistent standout performances for Stellenbosch FC, where he has become a key first-team player.

Source: Briefly News