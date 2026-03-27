Zitha Kwinika: Another Kaizer Chiefs Star Ruled Out for the Rest of the Season
Kaizer Chiefs are facing a major personnel crunch following another blow to their squad. Injury troubles continue to mount at Naturena, leaving the team stretched thin.
Kwinika Out for the Season
Zitha Kwinika has been confirmed unavailable for the rest of the season. Alongside him, Nkanyiso Shinga and George Matlou will also miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, intensifying Chiefs’ challenges as they tackle a tough fixture schedule. Rushwin Dortley remains sidelined following knee surgery, while Given Msimango has only recently returned from a long-term injury and is still regaining match fitness. Inacio Miguel will sit out the next two games after collecting his eighth yellow card against Magesi. The Portugal-born Angola international now has a remarkable 18 yellow cards from 53 appearances for the club.
Upcoming Fixtures for Chiefs
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
After back-to-back Betway Premiership victories against Durban City and Magesi, Chiefs are closing in on a top-three finish. They are just one point behind third-placed AmaZulu, but hold the advantage of two games in hand.
Tue, 7 Apr: Orbit College vs Chiefs
Sun, 12 Apr: Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
Wed, 15 Apr: Magesi vs Chiefs
Sat, 18 Apr: Polokwane vs Chiefs
Sat, 25 Apr: Pirates vs Chiefs
Tue, 28 Apr: Siwelele vs Chiefs
Wed, 6 May: Sundowns vs Chiefs
Sun, 10 May: Sekhukhune vs Chiefs
Sat, 16 May: AmaZulu vs Chiefs
Sat, 23 May: Chiefs vs Chippa
Defensive Reinforcements on the Horizon?
Reports suggest Chiefs are looking to strengthen their central defense by pursuing Bright Ndlovu and Thabo Moloisane. Ndlovu, previously with Sekhukhune, joined Babina Noko in 2024, while Moloisane has long been a target following consistent standout performances for Stellenbosch FC, where he has become a key first-team player.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.