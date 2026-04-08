The Minister was referencing a 2024 report which revealed that the department spent more than R1.3 million covering travel and accommodation costs for Mama Joy and fellow superfan Botha Msila during the Rugby World Cup in France the previous year.

Despite this disclosure, the department did not provide any further breakdown of what was spent on the pair for other sporting events.

Mama Joy first back at McKenzie

Public reaction has intensified following reports that Mama Joy’s trip to the Rugby World Cup cost approximately R700,000.

In response, the well-known supporter hit back at Minister Gayton McKenzie, alleging that he was leveraging her name to gain traction on the X platform.

She also took aim at former DA MP Renaldo Gouws, with whom she has had past confrontations on X.

“Keep quiet,” she told the politician, who has been critical of her recent FIFA World Cup bid.

Source: Briefly News