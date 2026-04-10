Benni McCarthy, a South African football icon, has weighed in on the intense Premier Soccer League title battle, backing his former side Orlando Pirates to narrowly overcome long-time champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With just seven fixtures remaining in the 2025/26 campaign, the championship race has effectively boiled down to two contenders. Sundowns sit slightly ahead on 56 points, with the Soweto-based Pirates close behind on 54, setting up a tense and unpredictable finish.

Even with Sundowns holding the advantage, McCarthy—now managing the Kenyan national team—feels Pirates possess the quality and mentality to go the distance.

Bafana legend backs former club for glory

“I’ve had the chance to watch Pirates on several occasions this season, and they’ve recruited really well,” McCarthy said in an interview with KickOff. “They’ve added players who are motivated and eager to succeed.”

The ex-striker pointed to the squad’s determination as a crucial weapon in their pursuit of the title, especially when going up against a well-funded Sundowns side.

“They show real fight, and that’s essential. You need players willing to battle for results,” he noted. “Sundowns have invested heavily to assemble top talent, but Pirates are demonstrating resilience and hunger, which are just as important.”

According to McCarthy, that grit could provide the decisive advantage needed to push Sundowns all the way—and potentially secure the championship.

Psychological test remains a major obstacle

Despite his optimism, McCarthy acknowledged the mental challenge facing Pirates, who have not lifted the league trophy since 2012. He stressed that ending such a prolonged drought is no easy task, particularly against a team as experienced as Sundowns.

“Sundowns are used to winning the league—it’s second nature to them. They understand the pressure and know how to manage situations like this,” he explained.

“For Pirates, it’s been around 13 years without a title. Handling these high-pressure moments won’t come naturally anymore, which makes the task tougher. But if they manage to pull it off, it would be a massive boost for South African football.”

Source: Briefly News