Fresh from sealing his move to Belgian champions Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, Relebohile Mofokeng was back in South Africa, where he reunited with several of his former Orlando Pirates teammates.

The gifted attacking midfielder recently signed a four-year contract with the Belgian outfit, taking another significant step in a career that continues to gather momentum.

Following his involvement with Bafana Bafana at the FIFA Club World Cup, Mofokeng travelled to Belgium to undergo medical assessments and complete the formalities of his transfer before returning to South Africa.

On Saturday, the Relebohile Mofokeng Foundation organised a community football tournament in Sharpeville, with the newly recruited Union SG star playing an active role throughout the day.

Although he was not involved on the pitch, the 21-year-old remained at the heart of the festivities. He encouraged participants from the sidelines and delighted fans by taking the microphone to offer entertaining and humorous commentary during the matches.

The event also featured several familiar faces from his football journey, including former Pirates teammate Mohau Nkota, while current Buccaneers players Tshepang Moremi and Thapelo Xoki were also among those in attendance.

Mofokeng prepares for Belgian adventure

Mofokeng is expected to head back to Belgium soon to join his new teammates for pre-season preparations ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

He departs Orlando Pirates as one of the club's standout academy success stories. During his senior spell with the Buccaneers, the young star made 129 appearances, scoring 29 goals and supplying 31 assists while playing a major role in the team's achievements.

Now embarking on his first European challenge, Mofokeng will be aiming to establish himself in Belgian football and continue his impressive development.

The talented youngster could also get the opportunity to feature in the UEFA Champions League next season if he earns a place in Union Saint-Gilloise's plans.

Source: Briefly News