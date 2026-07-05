As he reflects on a memorable five-year spell in charge of Bafana Bafana, head coach Hugo Broos believes changing the team's mentality stands as his greatest contribution to South African football.

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The Belgian's contract officially came to an end after South Africa's inspiring run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where their historic campaign finished with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles.

Broos had repeatedly indicated that he intended to step down after the tournament. However, the 74-year-old has since softened that stance, suggesting he could remain in charge if an agreement is reached.

Speaking during Bafana Bafana's welcome home at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, SAFA president Danny Jordaan confirmed that discussions will be held with Broos before a final decision is made regarding his future.

During his five years at the helm, Broos became the longest-serving coach in Bafana Bafana history and oversaw one of the national team's most successful periods. He guided South Africa to a bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast before leading the side to its first-ever appearance in the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup.

By placing his trust in players from the Betway Premiership, Broos assembled a disciplined and competitive squad capable of challenging on the international stage.

Broos says mentality transformed Bafana Bafana

Looking back on his tenure, Broos said the biggest difference between the team he inherited and the one that competed at the World Cup was its mindset.

When he took over in May 2021, South Africa had just missed out on qualification for the 2021 AFCON finals. His first year also brought disappointment as Bafana failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Broos also had to deal with changes to his coaching staff after assistant coach Cedo Janevski departed the project, leaving Helman Mkhalele to continue alongside him.

Despite those early setbacks, Broos believes the team's attitude completely changed over the years.

"I think the mentality of the team has changed a lot. I came here five years ago. When I came to South Africa five years ago, I saw the first training session with the national team, and I couldn't believe my eyes.

"Their mentality was not good. I had to stop training sessions and tell them, 'Hey, guys, this is your job. You have to work. You did not come here to the national team to have a few days off, and then you go back to your clubs.'

"So I think that certainly if there is something changing in the national team, it's the mentality. You certainly need that mentality to succeed. So, again, I think that is something that made us successful. The mentality was there [against Canada]; they even wanted to die on the field, and this is something that has to stay in this team."

Following the team's warm reception after returning from the United States, attention now shifts to SAFA's upcoming board discussions. Although Broos appeared set to end his tenure after the World Cup, the possibility of extending his stay now remains firmly on the table.

Source: Briefly News