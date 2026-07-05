Mbekezeli Mbokazi Told to Join Italian Giants Amid Links With 2 English Premier League Clubs
Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been told to consider joining an Italian Serie A giants this summer despite being linked with a move to two English Premier League clubs.
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The South African international recently joined Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates, and he could be leaving the club this summer after his blistering performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 20-year-old centre back agents confirmed interest from Serie A side and also addressed reports linking the Bafana Bafana star to the Premier League.
Mbokazi told to join Napoli
Football analyst Uche Anuma in an exclusive interview with Briefly News shared his thoughts on Mbokazi’s links with Napoli and two Epl sides Brentford and Nottingham Forest.
“I knew Mbokazi’s performance at the World Cup wouldn’t go unnoticed, he has been showing that he’s a world class player since his time with Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League, he just needed a platform like the World Cup for the world to see,” he said.
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“Going to Napoli would be perfect for Mbokazi, a move to the Premier League can come later, he’s still got so many years in him.
“Another reason going to Italy rather than England is the strict rules in the United Kingdom on Work permit.”
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.