Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been told to consider joining an Italian Serie A giants this summer despite being linked with a move to two English Premier League clubs.

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The South African international recently joined Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates, and he could be leaving the club this summer after his blistering performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 20-year-old centre back agents confirmed interest from Serie A side and also addressed reports linking the Bafana Bafana star to the Premier League.

Mbokazi told to join Napoli

Football analyst Uche Anuma in an exclusive interview with Briefly News shared his thoughts on Mbokazi’s links with Napoli and two Epl sides Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

“I knew Mbokazi’s performance at the World Cup wouldn’t go unnoticed, he has been showing that he’s a world class player since his time with Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League, he just needed a platform like the World Cup for the world to see,” he said.

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“Going to Napoli would be perfect for Mbokazi, a move to the Premier League can come later, he’s still got so many years in him.

“Another reason going to Italy rather than England is the strict rules in the United Kingdom on Work permit.”

Source: Briefly News