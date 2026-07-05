Orlando Pirates are reportedly being linked with the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile on a free transfer this summer.

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The Namibian international decided to part ways with the Brazilians this summer after the club refused to extend his contract.

He has since been offered to different clubs in the Premier Soccer League while also clubs outside South Africa are showing interest in the top striker.

Why Pirates don’t need to sign Shalulile

Football analyst Uche Anuma in an exclusive chat with Briefly News aired his opinion on Pirates being linked with the possibility of signing Shalulile this summer on a free transfer.

“Shalulile is a good striker a great one at that looking at what he has achieved since coming to the PSL, but I don’t think Pirates need to sign him,” he said.

“If Pirates need a striker like Shalulile then they would have offered Tshegofatso Mabasa a new contract rather than opting to go for another veteran striker.

“Abdeslam Ouaddou still has the headache of who to start between Evidence Makgopa and Mbuthuma, with Radiopane also still in the squad, I don’t think it makes sense to add another striker to the mix.”

Source: Briefly News