Faiz Abrahams' father has raised concerns about the Kaizer Chiefs winger's wellbeing, revealing that he has become withdrawn and stopped communicating regularly with family and friends

Muneer Abrahams says the family noticed similar behaviour during his son's loan spell in Israel and remains unsure what is behind the changes

Reports suggest the 21-year-old no longer wants to pursue a football career after struggling for opportunities at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs winger Faiz Abrahams is reportedly considering walking away from football, with his family struggling to understand the changes in his behaviour.

Faiz Abrahams is reportedly considering walking away from football, with his family struggling to understand the changes in his behaviour.

Source: Instagram

The 21-year-old has allegedly failed to report for duty at Naturena after the Amakhosi squad regrouped ahead of their Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

His absence has raised questions about his future at the Soweto giants, but his father, Muneer Abrahams, believes there is more to the situation than his football career.

Speaking to KickOff, Muneer said the family was particularly worried about his son's wellbeing, revealing that the youngster had become increasingly withdrawn.

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“It’s much deeper than that and definitely something with his wellbeing,” he said.

Muneer explained that Faiz rarely communicates with his family or friends and often spends most of his time alone in his room. Even people close to the winger have struggled to understand what he is going through.

Kaizer Chiefs Star Faiz Abrahams’ Football Future Uncertain Amid Family Concerns

Source: Instagram

Faiz Abrahams' family noticed similar behaviour in Israel

The concerned father revealed that the family had noticed similar changes during Faiz's loan spell at Israeli second-division side Hapoel Kfar Saba. According to Muneer, his son had become withdrawn and stopped communicating with the family as regularly as he previously did.

He admitted that the family did not know what was behind the behaviour and was unsure how best to approach the situation without putting additional pressure on him.

“As parents, it’s extremely worrying. We are clueless and don’t know what to do,” he said.

Muneer added that even Faiz's close friend and fellow Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Baartman, popularly known as Boere, had no answers when approached about the situation.

Kaizer Chiefs yet to comment on Faiz Abrahams' situation

Reports by FARPost indicate that Abrahams has told people close to him that he no longer wants to pursue a football career.

The winger joined Kaizer Chiefs on a season-long loan from Stellenbosch FC in August 2026, but has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the team. His reported absence comes at an important stage of the campaign, with Amakhosi preparing for their cup semi-final against Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs had not issued an official statement addressing the situation at the time of publication.

For now, questions remain over the youngster's immediate future, while his family hopes to understand what is behind the worrying change in his behaviour.

Source: Briefly News