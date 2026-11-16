Pitso Mosimane has found himself at the centre of a social media debate after being compared to Julius Malema

The comparison emerged after the Bafana Bafana coach confronted a journalist over a question following South Africa's draw against Kenya

South Africans were divided over the comparison, with some agreeing with the observation while others defended Mosimane's conduct and criticised the media

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has been compared to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema following his heated exchange with a journalist after South Africa's 2-2 draw against Kenya.

The comparison emerged on X after a video of Mosimane confronting a journalist over Mbekezeli Mbokazi's absence from the starting line-up circulated online.

An X user, @le6ohang, drew parallels between the two public figures, writing:

"This brother has Julius Malema's leadership mannerisms and tendencies."

The comment attracted different reactions, with some users agreeing with the comparison while others defended Mosimane's approach to dealing with the media.

Mosimane's response to journalist sparks Malema comparison

Mosimane found himself under scrutiny after Bafana surrendered a late lead to draw 2-2 with Benni McCarthy's Kenya in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday, 13 November.

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The coach had opted to start Olwethu Makhanya and Ime Okon in central defence, leaving returning defender Mbokazi, popularly known as TLB, on the bench.

When questioned about the decision after the match, Mosimane appeared irritated and pushed back against the suggestion that Mbokazi's absence contributed to the dropped points.

"Ahh, come on guys, you can't go there," he told the journalist.

"Come on, you don't want me to lose respect for you. You can't go there."

He then questioned whether the team had lost points because of the selection decision or its failure to convert scoring opportunities.

"You can do better than what you're saying, right?" he added, before acknowledging that the journalist had a right to ask the question.

His response prompted debate about his handling of media questions, with the comparison to Malema becoming one of the talking points on X.

South Africans divided over comparison

The comparison attracted support from some users, while others questioned the criticism directed at Mosimane.

One user, @SmoothDeej, agreed with the original post, writing:

"Exactly, always running away from accountability."

Another supporter, @Nkululeko702, suggested that the coach's approach had not changed over the years.

"I was happy when he was appointed, but I'm starting to feel like he's still the same coach from 2012," the user wrote.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. @hardpolitics101 defended Mosimane, arguing that journalists sometimes ask unreasonable questions.

"Pitso is very correct. Media people ask stupid questions half the time. It's only that we have people who've never been football fans commenting their anti-black nonsense here. Have you listened to interviews from Jose Mourinho, Diego Simeone, Pep Guardiola or Sir Ferguson 🤔," the user wrote.

Another user, @Forgottenfu2The, also pushed back against the criticism, saying:

"You guys just hate black people maaan madala was worse than this …"

Meanwhile, @GodfatherWW7 appeared to agree with the comparison, replying:

"True, now that you’re mentioning it. I simply cannot unsee it."

The reactions highlighted differing views about where to draw the line between a coach defending his decisions and showing accountability when questioned by journalists.

Source: Briefly News