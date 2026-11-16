Bafana Bafana have slipped to 49th in the live FIFA rankings after their draw against Kenya, putting their recent progress under the spotlight

Pitso Mosimane's men have another opportunity to climb the rankings when they travel to Nairobi for Tuesday's return fixture against Benni McCarthy's side

South Africa's position in the live FIFA rankings could also have implications for their seeding prospects ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations group-stage draw

Bafana Bafana have dropped to 49th in the live FIFA rankings after drawing against Kenya, but Pitso Mosimane has another opportunity to improve South Africa's position. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana have dropped one place to 49th in the live FIFA world rankings following their 2-2 draw against Kenya on Friday, 13 November 2026. The movement comes at a crucial stage of South Africa's international campaign, with Pitso Mosimane preparing his players for another meeting with Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars.

The latest live ranking movement means South Africa have surrendered the 48th position they reached after winning three consecutive matches under Mosimane. However, the rankings remain provisional and could change before FIFA publishes its next official update on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Bafana Bafana drop to 49th in live FIFA rankings

The draw against Kenya has seen Bafana lose ground in the FIFA live rankings. Mosimane inherited a national team occupying 54th place when he took charge in August 2026.

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Three successive victories subsequently lifted South Africa to 48th, their highest position since 2011. The latest movement puts that progress under renewed scrutiny, although Bafana remain inside the world's top 50.

Why Bafana's live FIFA ranking matters ahead of AFCON 2027

South Africa currently lead their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group with seven points from three matches. Their FIFA ranking could also influence their seeding prospects if they secure qualification for the tournament.

A stronger position could improve their chances of avoiding some of Africa's leading teams in the group-stage draw.

Pitso Mosimane's men have another opportunity to climb the FIFA rankings when they face Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars in Nairobi on Tuesday. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Mosimane gets another opportunity against Kenya

Bafana travel to Nairobi on Tuesday, 17 November, for their fourth AFCON qualifier. A victory would strengthen their position in the qualifying campaign and potentially help their live ranking.

After the Kenya encounter, South Africa are not scheduled to return to international action until March 2027. The next match therefore offers Mosimane an important opportunity to consolidate his progress before the international break.

Benni McCarthy explains how Kenya stopped Bafana Bafana

Briefly News also reported that Benni McCarthy opened up about the tactical changes that helped Kenya secure a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bafana Bafana in Soweto on Friday, 13 November 2026.

The Harambee Stars coach explained how switching to a back-three helped his players deal with South Africa's attacking full-backs, while also admitting that both teams deserved a share of the points.

Source: Briefly News