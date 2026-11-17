Former Kenyan international Sammy 'Pamzo' Omolo shared tactical advice for coach Benni McCarthy ahead of Tuesday's AFCON qualifier against Bafana Bafana

Omolo urged McCarthy to field the same starting line-up that secured a 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium, with one notable exception involving Ryan Ogam

The Harambee Stars could exploit South Africa's squad changes, with several players still adapting to the national team setup, Omolo warned

Former Kenyan international defender Sammy 'Pamzo' Omolo has outlined a tactical blueprint for Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy ahead of Tuesday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa at Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya and Bafana Bafana met earlier in the qualifying campaign, playing out a 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg. Omolo, speaking to Afrik-Foot, believes that result provides a foundation McCarthy can build on for the return fixture.

Omolo Calls for Consistency in Starting Line-Up

The former defender's primary recommendation is that McCarthy resist the temptation to alter a squad that already demonstrated it can compete with South Africa.

He argued that the confidence gained from scoring twice in Johannesburg should carry over into Tuesday's encounter, and that disrupting team cohesion through unnecessary changes would be counterproductive.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Omolo did, however, single out Ryan Ogam as a player who should begin on the bench after underwhelming performances in previous starts.

He suggested Ogam could be introduced as the game progresses, mirroring the substitution strategy McCarthy employed during the first meeting between the two sides. Michael Olunga, by contrast, should retain his starting berth, according to Omolo.

Exploiting Bafana Bafana's Changing Squad

Beyond team selection, Omolo pointed to what he views as a vulnerability within the South African setup. He noted that several relatively new faces in the Bafana Bafana squad are still finding their footing at international level, and believes this lack of familiarity could be targeted by an organised Kenyan side.

Playing in front of a home crowd at Nyayo National Stadium adds another dimension that the former international believes could swing momentum in Kenya's favour.

The match carries significant weight for South Africa. Bafana Bafana currently sit second in Group D with seven points, two adrift of Guinea, who moved to the top of the standings after defeating Eritrea on Monday. A win in Nairobi would keep South Africa's qualification hopes firmly alive.

For Kenya, the stakes are different. The Harambee Stars have already secured their place at AFCON 2027 as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, making Tuesday's fixture an opportunity to sharpen form and build momentum ahead of the continental showpiece rather than a must-win qualification battle.

Source: Briefly News