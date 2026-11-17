Percy Tau, 32, has been training at Chloorkop after returning from Vietnam as a free agent in May, 2026

Reporter Mazola Molefe revealed the technical team is impressed but flagged fitness as a key concern

Sundowns are reportedly considering a short-term contract as the club battles an injury crisis in attacking positions

Percy Tau is edging closer to a return to Mamelodi Sundowns after the club's technical team took note of the veteran attacker during training sessions at Chloorkop.

The 32-year-old from Emalahleni became a free agent after parting ways with Vietnamese club Thep Xanh Nam Dinh earlier this year. He trained independently for several months before beginning sessions with Sundowns last week.

Tau Catches Technical Team's Eye

SABC Sport reporter Mazola Molefe confirmed that Tau had made a positive impression, though his physical condition remains a deciding factor in whether Sundowns extend a formal offer.

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"I'm told the technical team is very impressed with Percy Tau, just a matter if his fitness levels are up to par with his soon to be teammates at Sundowns," Molefe said.

Molefe added that Tau's status as a free agent means there is no transfer window restriction on when any deal could be concluded.

"Percy Tau, 32 years old. A free agent at the moment. Can sign at any point in time. He knows the club well and could potentially signing a new contract. Even if it is in the short term. Percy Tau has been training with Mamelodi Sundowns since returning from his spell in Vietnam," Molefe said on SABC Sport.

Tau is a former Sundowns and Bafana Bafana international, meaning he would require minimal adjustment to the club's structures and playing philosophy should a deal be concluded.

Sundowns Hit by Injury Problems

The timing of Tau's return to Chloorkop coincides with a difficult period for Sundowns on the injury front. Molefe reported that Portuguese attacking midfielder Nuno Santos faces an extended spell on the sidelines, while Colombian striker Bryan Leon has also been sidelined.

"Sundowns have also been hit with an injury crisis. Nuno Santos could be sidelined for a little bit longer. As well as Bryan Leon," Molefe noted.

Those absences could strengthen the case for Sundowns to bring Tau back into the fold, with his experience and familiarity with the club potentially filling the gap left by the injured players.

No contract has been confirmed at this stage, and the club's final decision is expected to hinge on a full assessment of Tau's fitness levels in the coming days.

Source: Briefly News