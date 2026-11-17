Benni McCarthy responded after a video of a young fan trying to greet him during his return to South Africa circulated online

The former Bafana Bafana striker explained what happened after the interaction, addressing the criticism directed at him

South African social media users were divided, with some defending McCarthy while others questioned how the youngster was treated

South African football legend Benni McCarthy has responded after a video showing a young boy apparently struggling to get his attention during a post-match interaction with football officials circulated on social media.

The footage, shared by X user Ole Teya on Saturday, 14 November 2026, showed McCarthy interacting with South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan after Kenya's 2-2 draw against Bafana Bafana at Orlando Amstel Arena.

The clip prompted criticism from some social media users, who felt that the youngster had been denied an opportunity to greet the former Bafana Bafana striker.

McCarthy has since addressed the footage, insisting that he did eventually greet and speak to the boy.

"I've seen this video circulating, my brother, you really think I would allow myself not to greet and speak to the boy? I did so immediately afterwards before rushing off to the press conference. People need to chill out 👍🏽," he wrote on Monday, 16 November.

Benni McCarthy's response attracts attention

McCarthy's response followed a post by Ole Teya, who shared the video with the caption:

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"They denied the young boy the opportunity to shake Benni's hand."

The footage attracted further attention, with some users questioning why the youngster appeared to be waiting while the adults continued interacting with the Kenyan coach.

Supersport football commentator Thabiso TT Tema also weighed in, joking about the interaction involving Jordaan.

"Haibo, Jordaan even went for seconds!!🤣😆😂😂🤣 Let’s hope Benni did eventually get to greet the youngster," he wrote.

Another user, #TheGhost, argued that the criticism should not have been directed at McCarthy.

"The issue is not with you, but those two old men, especially Panyaza, who clearly didn't wanna let go even after seeing the young lad's arm stretched for a longer period. Glad you did greet the young fellow🤝🏾," the user commented.

Chef Ron also questioned why the youngster's excitement had seemingly not been prioritised.

"Surely, a little boy's excitement and admiration deserved priority over another round of handshakes with familiar faces?" the user wrote.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism.

One user, Eathan Mokoena, defended the adults involved, describing the youngster's actions as ill-mannered.

"No need to explain yourself Champ, we all saw an ill-mannered child trying to get your attention while you were busy," the user commented.

Why Benni McCarthy was in South Africa

The incident happened during McCarthy's return to South Africa as Kenya's head coach for two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Bafana Bafana.

The former Orlando Pirates striker was in the opposite dugout when the Harambee Stars held South Africa to a 2-2 draw at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday, 13 November. Kenya took a point after Ryan Ogam scored a late equaliser in the 89th minute, cancelling out Relebohile Mofokeng's 77th-minute goal.

The result was a setback for Bafana, who had taken the lead through an Amos Wanjala own goal before Kenya equalised through a penalty.

McCarthy, who was appointed Kenya's head coach in March 2025, is preparing the team for the 2027 AFCON tournament, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

He is also a former Manchester United first-team striker coach and remains South Africa's all-time leading goalscorer with 31 international goals. He won the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto in 2004.

Source: Briefly News