Relebohile Mofokeng scored a brace as Bafana Bafana defeated Kenya 2-1 to reclaim the top of Group D in 2027 AFCON qualification

The 22-year-old addressed critics at a post-match press conference, saying he uses doubt as motivation to work harder

Mofokeng has now scored five goals in his last three games and leads the current AFCON qualification scoring charts

Relebohile Mofokeng delivered a pointed response to his doubters on the pitch, scoring both goals as Bafana Bafana edged Kenya 2-1 to move back to the top of Group D in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign with 10 points.

The 22-year-old spoke at the post-match press conference following the victory, where he addressed the criticism and scepticism that have followed him throughout his rapid rise in professional football.

"When I get onto the pitch, I give my all and when I go out you must know that I left everything on the pitch," Mofokeng said, as per SABC2. "I'm very proud to play for my country, and I just keep on going."

Mofokeng Addresses His Critics

Among those who have publicly questioned the attacker is former Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, who admitted he was surprised by the player's strong start after leaving Orlando Pirates for Belgium. Rather than dwelling on the scrutiny, Mofokeng said such moments push him to raise his standards.

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"When I get onto the pitch it's not about proving anyone, it's about doing my job and doing what the coach wants," he said.

He also offered a measured take on the nature of criticism in professional football, drawing a distinction between genuine feedback and a simple lack of belief.

"I think if someone doesn't believe in me, I just have to work hard because it's not criticism, you just don't believe in me and I have to work on it," he added. "Sometimes people criticise us and sometimes it's true, so I think you have to take the criticism and work on it. You have to work hard."

Leading Scorer in AFCON Qualifying

The brace against Kenya extended a remarkable run of form for the young forward, who has now found the net five times in his last three matches for the national side. That tally makes him the top scorer in the current 2027 AFCON qualification campaign.

Bafana's victory in Nairobi restored their position at the summit of Group D, reinforcing their credentials as serious contenders to reach the continental showpiece.

Source: Briefly News